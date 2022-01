One Apex Legends staff member has publicly teased the existence of an Apex Legends television show that may be in the works. Riot Games' success with its television show adaptation, Arcane, has not gone unnoticed. Both longtime fans and those who remained on the outskirts of the company's IP, League of Legends, have been drawn in by the narrative. This has led those interested in other popular online titles to wonder if their favorite game will be next in line to receive the same treatment.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO