Luke Spencer's Supposed Passing Has Garnered Mixed Responses from 'General Hospital' Fans

 4 days ago
The supposed death of a beloved General Hospital character has garnered mixed responses from loyal fans of the show. Luke Spencer's supposed death started to make the rounds in a recent episode — and viewers are far from happy. Article continues below advertisement. Anthony Geary, the actor who...

Go smoke a toad
4d ago

Tracy said he's gone... not dead. Hopefully, this leads to a storyline with even a short return bc killing off an absent character is not a good storyline. 😕

Jackie Ray
4d ago

hahaha! same trick every show uses with a classic character death. nobody saw a body...the fact that they brought him back up in a story line should be very telling..

sherry moore
4d ago

Luke is not dead!! Victor may think he took him out, but Luke is in PC hiding and following Victor to find out what he is up to!! While Son has his head up ni dress , Victor will try and take over PC!! Victor paid the judge off to let ni go, so son will be preoccupied with both Carly and ni going at each other!! Victor keep dropping hints about big plans comes and family needs to stick together. victor wants PC son too drunk to notice it!! smdh

thefocus.news

Did actor Anthony Geary die? Health update as his character exits GH

No, don’t panic actor Anthony Geary did not die, it’s just General Hospital fans getting confused as his iconic character is rumoured to be leaving the soap opera. General Hospital’s beloved character of Luke Spencer is supposedly dead, and this has led to circulating rumours about Anthony Geary, the actor who played Luke for decades. Geary stepped down from the role in 2015 so fans are looking for a health update and want to know what he’s up to nowadays.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
TV & VIDEOS
fame10.com

General Hospital: Spoilers For January 2022

The holidays are all but a distant memory now! A new year in Port Charles brings endless opportunities. What will unfold in the land of General Hospital (GH) over the next month? The little town will mourn another loss, while a troublemaker pops back onto the canvas. And there will still be plenty of Carly, Sonny (and Nina) drama! Learn about these storylines and others in the below GH spoilers for January 2022.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Laura Wright Address Fan Outrage Over the Seemingly Imminent End of ‘CarSon’

The actors have some words of wisdom for upset fans. It’s official. Thanks to Willow (and, in no small part, Scotty) the Nixon Falls cat is out of the proverbial bag on General Hospital. Carly and, well, everyone now knows about the affair between Nina and “Mike,” and it looks like the Corinthos clan is in for one bumpy ride. And that, of course, has fans up in arms.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

News Roundup: Addressing the Wig in the Room, Rumored Returns and Resurrected Romances

Christmas is over, but for those who celebrate, we’re willing to bet this past week has been pretty crazy. So chances are you didn’t get the chance to keep up with your favorite soaps or their news as much as you would have liked. But don’t worry, we’re here to catch you up on all the happenings of the soap world before New Year’s madness takes hold! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

It’s been a minute since General Hospital recast Porter Fasullo as Jason and Sam’s son, Danny, and now, the young actor is looking back at his stay in Port Charles with a heart that’s full of gratitude. “I had such a great time being Danny” on the...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Tracy Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tracy Quartermaine remains a fan-favorite on GENERAL HOSPITAL even though the character hasn’t been seen since 2017. Jane Elliot originated the character back in 1978 and has played Tracy on and off over the years leading up to her 2017 retirement. Although in 1989 she took maternity leave and was temporarily replaced with soap actress Christine Jones (Janice, ANOTHER WORLD; Catsy, RYAN’S HOPE; Pamela, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). In 1996, Elliot even crossed the character over to ABC sister soap THE CITY where she remained until its cancellation in 1997. She returned to GH in 2003 and remained until her 2017 departure. Although the actress said she’d retired, fans were elated to learn that she reprised her role from December 2019 through February 2020 and again from November 2020 through January 2021. Then, in January 2022, Tracy popped up again!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson Strikes a Familiar Pose — Jason, Is That You?

“Thought I’d do my best impression for you.”. General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson, who plays Spinelli — Port Charles’ favorite computer sleuth — thought he had just gotten dressed like any other day until his wife called him out on his attire. The ABC soap actor shared a photo on Instagram wearing a black t-shirt and explained, “Wasn’t ‘til my wife asked ‘if I was trying to dress like Steve?’ did I realize I was wearing the uniform.”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

From General Hospital to a Real-Life O.R.: William Lipton Undergoes Surgery

We write about Comings & Goings a lot here at Soaps.com — but not often with regard to actors’ tonsils. Where’s Hamilton Finn when ya need ’im? Monica Quartermaine? Austin Gatlin-Holt? There wasn’t a General Hospital doctor in sight on January 7 when William Lipton posted to his Instastories a photo of himself in a surgical mask and gown. What was up?
CELEBRITIES
Parsons Sun

‘General Hospital’: Cameron Mathison on Scout’s Role in a Drew-Sam Reunion

There’s an old show business adage about performers not working with children but that’s not the case with soap opera fan favorite Cameron Mathison. His General Hospital character Drew Cain is reconnecting with daughter Scout (Ella Ramacieri) in the December 17 episode. Mathison says Scot is the reason his character made it back from two years of captivity.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘General Hospital’ Shockingly Kills Off Luke 6 Years After Anthony Geary’s Exit

‘General Hospital’ star Anthony Geary aka Luke Spencer was killed off the show after a long-standing presence of the show. One of General Hospital‘s biggest and longest-running characters, Luke Spencer, played by actor Anthony Geary, was laid to rest this week. The actor, who originally left in 2015, died off screen. Luke’s recent bride, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) revealed to his soul mate on the show, Laura (Gene Francis), that the character died in a cable car accident in Austria. Toward the end of the show, it was implied the character was maybe killed off by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Has to ‘Face It’: Tamara Braun Really ‘Smashed’ a Particularly Tasty Scene

NBC co-stars have fun behind the camera. Ava’s portrayer Tamara Braun had a little fun on Instagram by sharing some behind-the-scenes Days of Our Lives photos of “Rava at their finest.” Even though it was just a fantasy inside Ava’s head, viewers got to witness the character unleash her anger on Rafe in a messy attack — with cake! “Well, Ava. Well, Tamara?” she shared. “I sure did have fun smashing that cake in the face.”
TV SERIES
Canyon News

Peter August Returns To PC On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—He was always a villain and to see Peter August come into his villain role fully on “General Hospital” has become a treat. Peter found himself FINALLY back in Port Charles and under strict watch at the hospital after being shot. Peter’s shenanigans has placed plenty of lives in danger and upended many lives as well people. Peter has enjoyed taunting members of the Port Charles community, first Maxie, then Britt, then Austin, who is very protective of Maxie and might be angling Maxie’s friend to get information on Louise’s location.
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Cliffhanger: Did “General Hospital” Kill Off Luke Spencer? No But They Got Publicity and a Story

I received a lot of messages today from fans of ABC’s soap, “General Hospital.” They were all: “General Hospital” killed off Luke Spencer. Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer for eons, retired and moved to Holland a few years ago. Then his long time scene partner, Jane Elliot, who plays Tracy Quartermaine, also “retired,” and they shipped her off to Holland, too.
TV SERIES
Author Ed Anderson

'General Hospital' kills iconic character, welcomes another back

On Monday, viewers of ABC's only soap opera, General Hospital, were shocked. Series veteran Jane Elliott returned to the show as Tracy Quartermaine. Her appearance was enough of a shock, the show was able to keep it mostly under wraps, but the reason for her return sent shock waves throughout soapland. She announced that Luke Spencer was killed.
SheKnows

General Hospital Already Has Its Next Luke and Laura On Its Hands — If Leading Man’s Dream Comes True

If adversity builds strength, could Port Charles’ next supercouple already be waiting in the wings to take off?. In the soap opera world, we all know that there’s one couple that really stands above the rest. They weren’t just a daytime phenomena, but a cultural one. We’re referring, of course, to General Hospital‘s Luke and Laura. But Luke, we’re sad to say, is no longer with us. He’s not just off-screen with Anthony Geary’s retirement, but dead and gone. (At least, that’s what they tell us!)
TV SERIES
