The Von Miller that the 49ers will face Sunday at SoFi Stadium is much different than the one they played in their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. The Rams had just acquired Miller from the Denver Broncos before facing the 49ers. He was coming off a two-game absence from an ankle injury that was worse than the Rams suspected when they traded for the three-time All-Pro. He played in just 66 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps against San Francisco, his second-lowest aside from sustaining the injury during a Week 7 game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO