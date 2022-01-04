River Action announced Eddy scholarships to students committed to environment

Sheridan College in Johnson County will be hosting two drop-in Tuesday events in January. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The two drop-in Tuesday events are scheduled for January 11 and 18, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center in Buffalo. These extended-hour registration events give students an opportunity to drop by without an appointment to begin the registration process. New, degree-seeking students who enroll during an event will be automatically eligible for a $500 tuition scholarship. Spring classes begin Monday, January 24, 2022. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with staff to plan their education, register for classes, learn about financial aid options and address any questions they may have. In addition, those who are interested in learning more about available degree and certificate programs are also welcome to attend.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO