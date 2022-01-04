Travis Tritt set to perform in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Travis Tritt , on the heels of his first full album release in a decade, is scheduling a stop in Topeka at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Tritt will be performing on Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

“When we told people, I was getting ready to go back in and record the first studio album I’d done in 13 years, they said, ‘Well, what kind of album is it going to be?’ The only answer I could come up with is, ‘It’s going to be a Travis Tritt album,’ and a Travis Tritt album to me represents everything I’ve ever done,” says Tritt, who co-wrote eight of the album’s 11 tracks. “I’ve always tried to take all of the influences that I have which are across all different genres. I love the straight-ahead country. I love the old stuff, the great storytelling songs, songs that make you feel something with the lyrics that are relatable. There’s the Southern rock influence that I’ve always tried to showcase in every album, the blues influence that I’ve had all my life, the old Southern gospel stuff, bluegrass, all of those different things.” Travis Tritt

The show, which will include Tritt’s band, will give fans an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

Tritt will also perform songs from “Set In Stone,” just released this year.

Tickets start at $35 plus fees and will go on sale on Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the TPAC box office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.