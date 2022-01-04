ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Krebs Cycle?

The Krebs cycle is a sequence of eight reactions that occurs in most living cells to produce energy. Carbon dioxide is released, one ATP molecule is created, three NADH molecules are formed from NADH+, and one FADH2 is formed from FAD. Wikimedia Commons (CC By SA 4.0) You are,...

The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
Phys.org

A new technique for isolating intact lysosomes from cell cultures

The correct functioning of cells rests upon the precise orchestration of many complex processes and organelles. Lysosomes—vital cell organelles—are enzyme-filled subunits found within many animal cells that help break down and reuse macromolecules, such as proteins, lipids, and nucleotides. Besides their function in cellular digestion and waste management, lysosomes also participate in amino acid signaling, which stimulates protein synthesis alongside other effects.
Phys.org

Synthetic gene circuits that improve stem cell quality

Because iPS cells can be made into just about any cell type in the body, they have great promise for cell therapies. One major problem, however, is that not all reprogramming cells successfully become iPS cells, resulting in an unwanted cell mixture. Further, when differentiating iPS cells, some cells are only partially differentiated, again leaving an unwanted cell mixture. To extract the desired cell types, CiRA researchers report in Science Advances new synthetic RNA technology consisting of ON and OFF switches. These switches control specific genes to kill contaminating cells while leaving desired cells unscathed at rates superior to standard techniques.
Phys.org

Engineered adhesion makes programmed self-assembly of bacteria possible

Researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have reported the programmed self-assembly of bacterial populations by engineered adhesion. The study was published in Nature Chemical Biology on Dec. 21. Engineered living materials (ELMs) can act as functional materials recapitulating the desirable properties...
LiveScience

Continental Drift: The groundbreaking theory of moving continents

Continental drift was a revolutionary theory explaining that continents shift position on Earth's surface. The theory was proposed by geophysicist and meteorologist Alfred Wegener in 1912, but was rejected by mainstream science at the time. Scientists confirmed some of Wegener's ideas decades later, which are now part of the widely accepted theory of plate tectonics.
Wired UK

We Are at the Dawn of the Age of Physics-Supplied Energy

In 2022, advances in engineering and computational capabilities will dramatically improve the economics of clean energy, making it a viable option for all. As the prime source of energy transitions from one branch of science to another, we will embark on an era that will markedly improve society – while also undoing the excesses of the previous age – thanks to the simple mathematics of supply and demand. In short, physics will save us.
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
natureworldnews.com

Prehistoric Early Earth Chemicals Discovered Near the Core

Deep inside the Earth's interior, almost to the core, through the crust and mantle. Researchers will utilize seismic waves to illustrate how, like radar waves, they reverberate through the world after an earthquake and expose its fundamental structure. Zones Near the Core. There are zones near the core where seismic...
scitechdaily.com

Distortion: Scientists Discover New Strategy for Antibodies To Disable Viruses

It is widely understood that antibodies neutralize viruses by latching onto their surfaces and blocking them from infecting host cells. But new research reveals that this barrier method isn’t the only way that antibodies disable viruses. An international team of researchers led by Penn State has discovered that antibodies also distort viruses, thereby preventing them from properly attaching to and entering cells.
The Independent

Scientists creating ‘risky’ self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns

Scientists in the US and Europe are creating “risky” self-spreading viruses in the hope of developing viral vaccines, a new paper has warned.The paper, written by an international team of academics led by King’s College London, warns the research could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet.According to the paper, scientists are currently attempting to modify the viruses in the lab to spread easily between hosts.The scientists hope the viruses could be used like insecticides to protect crops, or even used like a vaccine to spread immunity from one host to another.The authors, led by Dr Filippa Lentzos, of the Department...
Phys.org

Self‐healing crystal voids in double perovskite nanocrystal

From the Terminator to Spiderman's suit, self-repairing robots and devices abound in sci-fi movies. In reality, though, wear and tear reduce the effectiveness of electronic devices until they need to be replaced. What is the cracked screen of your mobile phone healing itself overnight, or the solar panels providing energy to satellites continually repairing the damage caused by micro-meteorites?
Nature.com

Epiblast fragmentation by shedding-a novel mechanism to eliminate cells in post-implantation mouse embryos

The role of programmed cell death during embryonic development has been described previously, but its specific contribution to peri- and post-implantation stages is still debatable. Here, we used transmission electron microscopy and immunostaining of E5.5"“7.5 mouse embryos to investigate death processes during these stages of development. We report that in addition to canonical apoptosis observed in E5.5"“E7.5 embryos, a novel type of cell elimination occurs in E7.5 embryos among the epiblasts at the apical side, in which cells shed membrane-enclosed fragments of cytosol and organelles into the lumen, leaving behind small, enucleated cell remnants at the apical surface. This process is caspase-independent as it occurred in Apaf1 knockout embryos. We suggest that this novel mechanism controls epiblast cell numbers. Altogether, this work documents the activation of two distinct programs driving irreversible terminal states of epiblast cells in the post-implantation mouse embryo.
Nature.com

Engineering the amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum for biosynthesis of a cannabinoid precursor and other polyketides

Aromatic polyketides are natural polyphenolic compounds with a broad spectrum of pharmacological activities. Production of those metabolites in the model organisms Escherichia coli and Saccharomyces cerevisiae has been limited by the extensive cellular engineering needed for the coordinated biosynthesis of polyketides and their precursors. In contrast, the amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum is a native producer of secondary metabolites and harbors a wide, but largely unexplored, repertoire of genes for the biosynthesis of polyketides and terpenoids. Here we present D. discoideum as an advantageous chassis for the production of aromatic polyketides. By expressing its native and cognate plant polyketide synthase genes in D. discoideum, we demonstrate production of phlorocaprophenone, methyl-olivetol, resveratrol and olivetolic acid (OA), which is the central intermediate in the biosynthesis of cannabinoids. To facilitate OA synthesis, we further engineered an amoeba/plant inter-kingdom hybrid enzyme that produced OA from primary metabolites in two enzymatic steps, providing a shortcut in a synthetic cannabinoid pathway using the D. discoideum host system.
technologynetworks.com

Ancient Molecule Regulates Bacterial Genomes

We are all collections of cells, each cell containing the instructions—our DNA—to become any other cell. What differentiates a heart cell from a skin cell from a brain cell is the expression—or silencing—of genes. This process was once thought to only happen in animals, plants and...
technologynetworks.com

How Cells “Count” Their Chromosomes

The cells of female mammals have a dosage problem, because they have twice as many X chromosomes as are needed in the body. Consequently, one of them is randomly selected and switched off already during early embryonic development. The Xist gene awakens and produces hundreds of RNA molecules, encasing one X chromosome and making it shrink into a small lump.
Phys.org

Scientists reveal the genetic basis of mitochondrial diseases

Mutations in genes encoding mitochondrial aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases are linked to diverse diseases. However, the precise mechanisms by which these mutations affect mitochondrial function and disease development are not fully understood. A joint team led by Dr. Ge Wanzhong from the Women's Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, and Prof. Guan...
