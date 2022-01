We often assume we must visit distant places to find beauty. In fact, that allows us to overlook the natural beauty that’s right in front of us. Have you ever spent even a minute looking at the leaves? If you have, you know how simple yet complicated they can be. Look at the right one and you’ll realize how insanely beautiful they truly are, even after they’ve fallen and begun to decompose. Their beauty is perhaps best illustrated by this gorgeous image, shot by photographer Filipp Kaba.

