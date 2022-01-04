ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Top 6 Hair Color Trends to Try in 2022

By Chelsea Candelario
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 pushed us to experiment with hair color. And in 2021, that exploration continued. We either dialed things back with warmer tones or indulged in this year’s most popular shade: red. Some of us even tried more of the moment trends like peekaboo highlights and skunk hair. And...

latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Haircuts and Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Try ASAP

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.
HAIR CARE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Beyonce
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Zendaya
Person
Laura Gibson
Person
Lily Aldridge
therighthairstyles.com

The Bixie Haircut is a Banging Short Hair Trend of 2022

I first heard about the bixie from a trendy fashion blog. The cut was described as a hybrid between the bob, mullet and pixie, and the idea immediately made sense to me! It wasn’t long until I realized that bixie is not only a hairstylist’s dream, but also a banging trend you’ll see everywhere in 2022, and here is why.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

15 Easy, Adorable Hairstyles You Can Do With a Hair Clip

Hair clips have been on the rise for a while now, but the trend has recently reached a fever pitch. Thanks to celebs like Bella Hadid and Megan Thee Stallion wearing hair accessories, I’m now wishing I held on to my Y2K-era butterfly clips and claw clips from Limited Too. (Gone, but never forgotten.) The good news is that tons of brands you love are re-creating the magic with utilitarian and super-stylish hair clips of all styles that work for all hair types and lengths.
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

Here’s Who Hailey Bieber, Angelina Jolie, & Bella Hadid Trust With Their Hair Color

Let’s talk about hair color. Yes, your natural hue has its advantages, complementing your skin tone and eye color without much effort (or investment). But some added highlights, lowlights, or even a full-on pigment pivot can instantly elevate your beauty game from standard-issue to striking — which is where the best colorists in New York and L.A. come in.
HAIR CARE
#Hair Colour#Hair Color Trends#Blonde Hair#Natural Hair#Instagram#Babylights
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
womansday.com

Hoda Kotb Reveals That Her New Hair Color Was a ‘Happy Accident’

Hoda Kotb nixed her blonde highlights in favor of a new dark brown hairdo on Tuesday’s Today with Hoda and Jenna. The Today co-anchor revealed the hair color change was due to a “happy accident” after a keratin treatment left her hair “fire-engine orange.”. After a...
HAIR CARE
Distractify

The Wet Mop Haircut Is the Latest Hair Trend Associated With Boys on TikTok

In addition to driving trends around things like dancing and challenges, TikTok users, and prominent users in particular, have an enormous influence on style trends in the wider world. Recent months have seen a number of style trends start on TikTok, including the noodle hair trend, and now a new trend has emerged on the platform thanks to a few prominent users who are rocking a certain hairstyle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
KRON4

Best matte nail polish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love the sleek, modern look of a matte nail polish, you’re not alone. Matte makes hands look young and fresh and breathes new life into your go-to colors. If you’re looking to dip your toe in the pool of matte nail polishes with a minimum of expense, finding a mattifying top coat is an inexpensive, smart way to get started. For this, OPI Matte Top Coat is the top choice.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

14 Hair-Color Terms to Know Before Your Next Salon Appointment

Hair transformations can be daunting, and choosing the right hair color? Even more so. Terms like "rooting," "bronde," and "balayage" can make deciding on a new look tricky. We asked a professional hair colorist about the hair-color terms you should know before making your next appointment. Making big hair decisions...
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

I Ditched My Signature Blonde For The New Year’s Hottest Hair Color Trend

Like many disaffected women are wont to do, I fell victim to boxed hair color in college, deciding on a whim (read: after a vat of homemade sangria) to dye my naturally light brown hair copper red. In the decade-plus since then, I’ve tried all manner of shades for my 2B curls, dabbling with camel coat blonde, beachy golden highlights, and pale ashy baby lights. Still, I felt the pull of that brazen scarlet color of my early 20s — if maybe a bit more flattering and nuanced. So, I decided to visit my longtime colorist Colleen Flaherty armed with inspiration photos of the perfect red brown hair color to shake up my look for the new year.
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Spotlights a Sleeper-Hit Prada Bag From the ’00s

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s been continuing her streak of raver-inflected, seemingly Depop-plucked getups. Yesterday, she wore a pair of print-forward pants and a black top with a boat-neck cut. On her arm, though, was not a buzzy Dior saddle bag or her Goyard tote but instead a rectangular-shaped bag studded with bulbous pockets. While my colleague referred to it as a boom box, it’s instead Prada’s Militare Tessuto Active Nylon Shoulder Bag. The roomy piece is deliciously utilitarian with its many pockets, balanced out by its entertainingly useless buckles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

12 Hairstyles That Prove Headbands Are the Best Hair Accessory

It's no secret that here at Who What Wear, we love a good hair accessory. Whether we're talking about clips, barrettes, ribbons, or scarves, they're the easiest way to elevate a hairstyle—any hairstyle, really. We mean it. Whenever our hair is looking rather, um, lackluster, we toss a hair accessory into it and we're out the door in five minutes flat. That's why we're always expanding our hair-accessory wardrobe. We never know when we'll need a little extra help.
HAIR CARE

