ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Portman tests positive for COVID-19

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzBKa_0dcSAcam00

COLUMBUS — Ohio Sen. Rob Portman tested positive for coronavirus Monday night.

Portman made the announcement Tuesday morning in a press release emailed from his Cincinnati office.

According to the release, Portman is feeling well after receiving a positive result from a self-testing kit.

The Republican senator said he took the precautionary test ahead of returning to Washington, D.C., and is asymptomatic.

“In preparation for returning to Washington, D.C., I took an at-home COVID test last night (Monday), and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine,” Portman said.

Portman was fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, according to his office.

Portman added that he is following the advice of doctors as well as CDC guidelines while working from home.

“I am following their medical advice and CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days,” he stated. “I will work remotely from home this week but will not be able to be in Washington, D.C. for votes.”

The CDC recently updated its COVID-19 guidelines to allow COVID-positive individuals to exit isolation after five days, provided they are symptom-free and wear a mask for an additional five days.

Portman recommended all eligble vaccine recipients get vaccinated. He participated in the Jannsen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial in November 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Mandel campaigning on pro-God, guns and Trump

LIMA — U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel is going all in on what he considers the three pillars of his senate candidacy; God, guns and Trump. Ahead of a campaign rally in the Findlay gun store Buffalo Trading Company, Mandel told The Lima News he is sidestepping traditional Republican Party campaign events catering to donors at expensive dinners in favor of campaigning in churches and gun shops.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

National Guard deployed to St. Rita’s

LIMA — Twenty National Guard members are stationed at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center’s COVID-19 intensive care unit as the hospital sees record ICU patient levels. The Guard members will assist with clinical and non-clinical needs, like patient transport and housekeeping, through at least Jan. 10 after...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
159
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy