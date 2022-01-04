ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prada Brings Sustainability To The adidas Forum Re-Nylon In Four Ways

By Michael Le
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since their first collaborative release in 2020, Prada and adidas had no difficulty keeping pace. And with their next offering, which arrives almost two whole years thereafter, the two may have landed on their best yet. Cast atop both the Forum High and Low, the capsule highlights a...

hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How the Nike Air Max 1 Became One of the Most Iconic and Influential Sneakers of All Time

When legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the concept for the Nike Air Max 1 in 1987, it was not well received by his colleagues. Like many ideas that are ahead of their time, others thought the running shoe was too risky and that Hatfield had pushed it too far. Cut to today, over three decades later, and the Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic and beloved silhouettes in Nike’s arsenal. It’s popular among celebrities and athletes, has been refreshed with numerous collaborations and colorways, and even has a day that’s dedicated entirely to celebrating the model. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE shares how the Air Max 1 went from a controversial running shoe to one of the most influential sneakers of all time.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Beyoncé and adidas Launch “HALL OF IVY” Footwear And Apparel Collection

Outside of appearing in a number of “flashback” photographs on husband Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s birthday on December 4th, Beyoncé has maintained a relatively low profile in the second-half of 2021. Before the year closes, however, she’s raised an eyebrow or two as she’s appeared in campaign imagery for her “HALL OF IVY” footwear and apparel collection with adidas.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themusicuniverse.com

Cardi B, Reebok drop new metallic apparel & sneaker collection

Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#The Forum High And Low#Bape Reebok
Chicago Defender

Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Reveals Two New “Hoops” Air Force 1 Low Colorways

Nike has unveiled two fresh iterations of its “Hoops” Air Force 1 Low, both of which are set to drop on New Year’s Day. The first take boasts a smooth black leather construction with tonal detailing on the laces and tongue, and pops of “University Gold” found on the side panels and Swooshes. Splashes of “Rough Green” adorn the inner liner, heel tabs and runner outsole, while an embroidered “Hoops” patch can be found at the rear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Leaked Images of New adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR Surface

Thanks to sneaker insider @sneakerjamz_new, we now have leaked images of what is believed to be a new. The leak of the potential upcoming silhouette features a design reminiscent of the existing model, sporting a white base and black rubber treads on the outsoles. The slip-on is constructed from a single piece of foam made up of a blend of lightweight EVA. Highlights are a spread of openings in various shapes other than the classic ovals to provide ventilation on the toebox and lateral sections. Unlike the existing YEEZY FOAM RNNR that comes engraved with the adidas and YEEZY branding, only the adidas Originals logo is included.
APPAREL
WWD

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Click here to read the full article. This year marked a record number of fashion collaborations among heritage fashion houses and some of today’s biggest celebrities. While each was unique, they collectively made a big impact in the fashion world and resonated with fans for their high-fashion factor. The year saw two major high-fashion mashups that the industry had never seen before. First, the long-awaited Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga debuted during the spring 2022 season, where creative directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia, respectively, created their own logo-bearing takes on each designer brand’s signature motifs. The collaboration was then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Nike’s making a set of Dunk sneakers that celebrate barber shops

Here’s Nike’s reminder to make that haircut appointment. The Swoosh just added another color to its upcoming “Barber Shop” pack, a collection that aims to highlight the hairdresser community and the importance of a fresh cut. Detailing throughout the shoes is what gives the official nod to the barber community with inspiration from their storefronts and equipment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 Collaboration Releasing in 2022

Stussy will have several collaborations with Nike and one of those will be on Penny Hardaway’s fifth signature shoe, the Air Penny 2. News had spread that Stussy will collaborate on Penny 5, however, our sources confirmed that the collaboration will be on the Air Penny 2. Although images...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

atmos x adidas Forum ‘Metallic Pack’ Releasing Soon

Atmos will connect with adidas Originals to release a new ‘Metallic Pack’ that will consist of the Forum Low and Forum High. Both iterations will come covered in Metallic Silver while White lands on the Three Stripes and laces on the Forum Low and Black on the Forum High. Highlighting the two, we have a Chrome buckle strap, Black Trefoil branding, and a Sail midsole, and a matching rubber outsole. Lastly, atmos branding appears on the insoles.
SHOPPING
thezoereport.com

These New Prada x Adidas Sneakers Have Pockets — And Oh My, They're Amazing

At first glance, Prada and Adidas are polar opposites. The luxury fashion house specializes in leather handbags and luxe ready-to-wear items, while the other label steers towards sportswear and casual apparel. However, from the duo’s first collaboration it’s clear that their differences (and similar beliefs in fashion innovation) are the powerful driving forces needed to produce a kinetic partnership. For their third collab, which launches Jan. 13, the two brands are focusing on sustainability by merging Adidas’ iconic Originals Forum sneakers and Prada’s recyclable Re-Nylon fabric for a one-of-a-kind project. The brand new Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection will keep fans on their toes once again.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Panda Influence Appears On The adidas Forum Low

At the beginning of 2021, the adidas Forum preferred to replicate its history rather than build off it. A lot has changed, though, in the past year, and the silhouette is soon to deliver a number of simple yet refreshing colorways. Here, it seems the “Panda” serves as the shoe’s...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Cartman Gets His Own Adidas Forum Colorway

Adidas continues to take advantage of its ongoing partnership with South Park by giving another one of the show’s characters its own sneaker release. Joining the already leaked “Stan Marsh” Stan Smith is this “Cartman” Forum Low coming soon. An early look at the sneaker...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Kerwin Frost Teases His Next adidas Sneaker Collaboration

Kerwin Frost has taken to Instagram to tease his next potential collaborative sneaker with. which continues his fearless approach to design. The post is captioned with a genie emoji hinting at the inspiration behind the shoe which is dressed in hues of pale blue. The uppers are covered in fuzz continuing the theme from his recent release of Yeti tracksuits, and the laces look to be made from soft plush fabrics. A pill-shaped rubber Kerwin Frost logo is stitched onto the tongue tab, and laterals display iridescent adidas stripes. A smooth nubuck material wraps around the shoe, and a sole unit borrowed from the adidas’ Microbounce series is seen below dressed in white and blue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Classic White/Black Land On The adidas Forum ’84 High

Although the full scope of adidas‘ 2022 has yet to pan out, one thing seems certain: more adidas Forum pairs are on the way. For the latest entry into its adidas Originals category, the Three Stripes has outfitted its 1980s-hardwood staple in a timeless white and black color combination. At a quick glance, the proposition calls back to the adidas Superstar that debuted in 1969 with its pitch-dark 3-Stripes branding on the profiles. Trefoil logos on the lateral heel join paneling around the ankle in delivering more stark contrast to the predominantly “colorless” upper. Suede panels throughout the top-half inject a touch of grey into the mix, while laces, underlays at the toe and sole units harken back to the sneaker’s binaural era. Lastly, shimmering gold flair lands on the tongue label for yet another hit of luxury on the premium shoe.
APPAREL

