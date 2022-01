The chair of the Institute of Pain and Palliative Care explains how patients with cancer may improve their treatment outcomes with palliative care. Palliative care helps patients with cancer manage the emotional and traumatic burden that comes with the disease, explains Joe Contreras, MD. Furthermore, improving physical and emotional symptom burden is crucial in helping patients feel well enough to participate in physical therapy and other treatments that improve their overall quality of life.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO