Fletcher Technical Community College has introduced a virtual reality simulation in the college’s nursing department. Dean of Nursing & Allied Health Danielle Vauclin said in a video they had to adjust their teaching styles and become more innovative in the last couple of years to ensure their students get a quality education whether they are on or off of the campus. The nursing department now offers the ability to teach students virtually in a VR clinical setting. She said the simulation will allow students to participate in life-like situations with patients in a hospital room from the comfort of the classroom, or homes, so they can practice the skills needed to communicate, critically think, and to determine what step needs to come next when caring for their patient. See below for a demonstration of the program:

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO