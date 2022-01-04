ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID cases surge

MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's capital New Delhi will lock down over the weekend as authorities grapple with a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, partly fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The country was battered by a devastating COVID outbreak last year that overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums, but daily case numbers had since then stayed...

medicalxpress.com

