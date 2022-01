TikToker Candice Murley, known for her dancing and cooking videos, has died, her family announced in a GoFundMe campaign. "We have received some news no one wants to hear, tonight we lost a huge part of our family, my sister Candice," Murley's sister, Marsha McEvoy, wrote on the donation page. "This was very unexpected, and our hearts are torn apart."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO