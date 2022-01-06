COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form .

Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO FIND A COVID-19 VACCINE SITE NEAR YOU IN MIAMI-DADE.

The COVID-19 vaccination sites in Broward County are operated by Florida Department of Health in Broward (DOH-Broward). They are  FREE and do not require an appointment. Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, free vaccines are also offered at Costco , CVS , Publix , Sam’s Club , Walgreen’s , Walmart and Winn-Dixie . Eligible homebound residents may receive vaccine in their residence. Call 954-412-7300 for an appointment.​​

CLICK HERE TO FIND A COVID-19 VACCINE SITE NEAR YOU IN BROWARD.

Protect Yourself, your family and your community. That’s the message from Monroe County as well which is also providing free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

CLICK HERE TO FIND A COVID-19 VACCINE SITE NEAR YOU IN MONROE.

