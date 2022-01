Last week, one user on Tik Tok was at their local Kroger and took a video of a rat running along the display of frozen turkeys. It has since gone viral. In just a week the video has racked up more than 5 million views. One person was holding a garbage can trying to contain the rat. The rodent was not able to be captured and at the end of the video jumped off the display and scurried off.

