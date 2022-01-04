ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These online tools can help you find at-home COVID-19 tests

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread at a record pace across America, consumers are having an increasingly difficult time finding at-home self-tests like Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue At-Home. In some major cities, people lined up outside drugstores in December in hopes of finding one.

Inventory tracking tools, which have been the best friend of tech enthusiasts hunting for video cards and game consoles during the chip shortage, have started tracking COVID tests as well. And if you’re fast (and lucky) enough, it can help you nab one or two COVID tests.

Step one: Sign up with one (or several) product availability tracker(s). The biggest include NowInStock, BrickSeek, zooLert, VisualPing, and HotStock. Each service goes about tracking things a bit differently, so it’s worth the effort to sign up for at least two or three.

Choose the most immediate form of notification you can. When tests go on sale, they’ll likely be swarmed upon, given the infection rate in your area. Some inventory tracking tools send only emails, but others (like HotStock) will send push notifications to your phone.

Also, be sure to have accounts set up at the store(s) you’re monitoring. Once tests show up in inventory, it’s a race to get them. If you have to spend time confirming a username or password at a specific store, you’ll likely lose your chance.

Some retailers, including Walmart and Target, have their own notification system for restocking alerts. It doesn’t hurt to sign up for these as well, but don’t count on them to be very helpful with COVID tests.

And in some cases, it’s better to keep the product availability web page at a given availability tracker open rather than wait for an alert. ZooLert, for instance, will sound an audio alert when one of the products comes back in stock, which could give you a jump on other shoppers.

Fortune

CVS and Walgreens are selling out of at-home COVID tests—here’s what you need to know about getting an accurate result

Finding out whether you have COVID-19 is no longer as difficult as it was this time last year, when you likely had to visit a health care facility or city-run testing site, and wait up to a week for results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

As Americans scramble to find rapid tests, some major U.S. employers give them out as a benefit

The surge in positive coronavirus cases since the emergence of the Omicron variant—coupled with millions of Americans in varying stages of holiday travel—has created perhaps the highest demand for at-home COVID tests since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Free at-home DIY rapid COVID test kits: Here's how and when you can get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Soon, millions of Americans with private health insurance will be able to get reimbursed for rapid COVID-19 test kits they buy to use at home. President Joe Biden announced the plan during a press briefing Dec. 2. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

COVID Exposure Rules Are Confusing. This Tool Can Help

If you or a family member have recently tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, know this: you are not alone. Rates of COVID-19 positivity are up across the country, and with COVID-19 positivity comes a higher chance of you being exposed to COVID-19 positive people. Omicron, the highly transmissible variant that has turned cloth masks into "little more than face decorations" per Dr. Leana Wen, is responsible for a large proportion of new cases and is currently rampaging across the country. But even without Omicron, knowing what to do when you are exposed can be confusing at best.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Can't find a COVID-19 test? Try a tracking app

Can't find a COVID-19 test? It might be time to let bots do the scouting for you. Product trackers, which just weeks ago were helping some holiday shoppers secure in-demand gaming consoles or graphics cards, are also keeping a digital eye out for the availability of scarce COVID-19 tests. Tracking websites and apps including HotStock, NowInStock.net, ZooLert and Brickseek have added COVID-19 home tests to their roundup of hot items tracked across ecommerce sites.
CELL PHONES
Parade

Looking for an At-Home COVID Test? Here's Exactly Where to Get One

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. As Omicron continues to sweep the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
