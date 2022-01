The black willow is a fast-growing tree native to the United States that thrives in wet conditions. It looks lovely, but this tree can be problematic and thus should be fully understood before you decide to plant one. Its light, weak wood is known for breaking easily and suffering ice and wind damage, so placing it near structures or any street or pedestrian traffic is risky. The black willow's constant need for water makes it aggressively seek out sewer and water pipes, which can lead to very expensive damage, making it a bad choice to a place near a home. The "right tree, right place" mindset definitely comes into play when designing a landscape with the black willow. There are many other preferable wet site trees available.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO