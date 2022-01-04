ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG details new G2, C2 OLED TVs

By Steve Wright
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG has detailed its 2022 range of G2 and C2 OLED TVs at CES. “Featuring the advanced LG OLED panel, the new G2 series models are set to be the next step in OLED evolution,” the company said in a press release. ‘The OLED evo technology featured in...

