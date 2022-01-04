LG details new G2, C2 OLED TVs

Although multiple brands have pulled out of the in-person CES 2022 event, the Omicron scare is not stopping companies from showing off their latest innovations to the public. LG Display, for instance, has already announced that it will be showing off its new transparent OLED screens at CES 2022. Over the years, we’ve seen brands show off multiple types of OLED displays. We’ve seen flexible OLED panels, foldable displays, and now LG Display is showing off its transparent OLED panels. We’ve seen transparent displays before, but the use-cases shown by LG Display for these transparent panels are quite unique.
