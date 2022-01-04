ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Futures Set to Sustain New Year Surge

By Patrick Martin
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFutures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are eyeing another move higher this morning, fresh off the blue-chip index's record close yesterday. S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are poised to add to their 2022 gains as well, with energy and reopening stocks leading the charge. All...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Futures#Dow Futures#Futures Contracts#Index Futures#Dji#Ndx#Johns Hopkins University#Treasury#Nio#Microvision#The Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe#Foot Locker Inc#Fl#J P Morgan Securities#Foot Locker#Hpe#Barclays#Microvision Inc Lrb#Mvis
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led decline on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets mostly gained on Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. Tokyo and Taiwan slipped but other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opened Higher After Fed Minutes

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 20 points. This comes after continued momentum towards record highs seen across indices at the start of the year. However, investors are looking at tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes around the corner. Tech stocks, in particular, are experiencing renewed pressure amid interest rate worries. As a result, the Nasdaq is down by 3.1% on Wednesday. Companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down by over 4% yesterday.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes swung between gains and losses on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, buoying cyclical sectors, while technology shares were mixed after suffering big losses this week. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors fell. Economy-sensitive energy...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes Point to Early Rate Hikes

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Thursday, extending the global selloff after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting pointed to early interest rate hikes amid inflation concerns. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.5% lower, the CAC 40 in France dropped...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures a Mixed Bag as Oil, Yields Rise

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are cautiously higher this morning, set to slightly recover from yesterday's Fed meeting minutes that put Wall Street in a tailspin. The energy sector leads the rally, with February-dated crude last seen up nearly 2% at $79.37 per barrel. Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are stuck in the red though, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) futures hover right around breakeven. Investors have a lot to unpack this morning, ranging from the start of earnings season, weekly jobless claims coming in at a higher-than-expected 207,000, and a 10-year Treasury yield climbing above 1.75%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Reverses Slightly Higher; Bond Yields Rise Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after falling 1% intraday. Financials and energy sectors are showing continued strength this week. Stock Market Today. Just after 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrials were trading down 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Finish Lower Ahead of Payrolls Data

U.S. markets fought to climb higher for most of today's session, after Wednesday's steep tech and Fed-related selloff. However, the Dow closed with a triple-digit drop, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also inched into the red by the end of the day. Investors are still digesting the Fed's hawkish stance of tapering stimulus by the summer, as Wall Street awaits tomorrow's release of payrolls data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower

Technology and health care companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, driving the market indexes deeper into the red for the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up an early gain, shedding 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1% a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly a year.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 1/6/2022

Today initial and continuing weekly jobless claims are scheduled, as well as trade deficit data, the ISM services index, and factory orders. . The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, January 6:. AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO -- $27.74) designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy