See Kristen Bell's Hilarious Take on True Crime in Trailer for New Netflix Show

Whew, it's been one heck of an exciting year for Jonathan Van Ness — yes, already. Just four days after Queer Eye's sixth season dropped, Van Ness shared a first peek at their forthcoming Netflix series, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness. Inspired by his beloved podcast of the same name, the show follows the TV personality as he teams up with experts to learn about a wide range of topics and questions that pique his interest. The first season tackles subjects like skyscrapers, bugs, gender identity, and snacks (we told you the range was wide!), so there's truly something for everyone. Plus, as we see in the trailer Netflix released on Jan. 4, a handful of fellow celebs will be joining Van Ness, including retired figure skater Michelle Kwan, author Alok Vaid-Menon, and fashion designer Christian Siriano.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO