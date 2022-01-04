ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

See Kristen Bell's Hilarious Take on True Crime in Trailer for New Netflix Show

By Cydney Contreras
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. Kristen Bell has really put The Good Place behind her. In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix show, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, the actress portrays struggling alcoholic Anna, who...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Riley
Person
Mary Holland
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Michael Ealy
Person
Cameron Britton
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Shelley Hennig
Inside the Magic

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Unexpectedly Passes Away

An actress well-known for her role as the voice of Princess Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen (2013) blockbuster has unexpectedly passed away at age 35. Sayaka Kanda was also known for her recent voiceover work on Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. People Magazine shared an English translation of details provided on Kanda’s official website:
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock: “If It Wasn’t for Netflix, a Lot of People Wouldn’t Be Working”

Sandra Bullock closed out 2021 toplining another Netflix film, The Unforgivable, which followed the success of her previous outing, the apocalyptic-thriller Bird Box. The latter film, released in 2018, held the No. 1 spot for most watched film in Netflix history until just a few weeks ago, when it was dethroned by the pairing of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice. Bullock isn’t completely off the charts: Netflix confirmed in recent days that viewers spent enough time with The Unforgivable for it to claim a spot in the top 10 most watched titles in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Dateline#Entertainment Weekly
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
E! News

You'll Swoon After Seeing Kristen Bell's Sweet Message to "Dad Beast" Dax Shepard

Watch: Dax Shepard Talks Past "Open" Relationship Before Kristen Bell. For Kristen Bell, the good place is wherever Dax Shepard is. And no further proof is needed than Kristen's latest social media post dedicated to her other half. The Bless This Mess actor celebrated his 47th birthday on Jan. 2 and in his honor, the actress, 41, shared a few photos and videos of the couple—who have been married for eight years and have two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7—to Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
parentmap.com

What to Watch: New Netflix Shows for Families This January

January marks the start of another new year, but if all that cold and wintry weather makes you want to hibernate, we won’t judge you! If you need a jammie day on the couch this January, there are plenty of new shows for you to tuck into. The latest batch of TV shows from Netflix has something for everyone — from the youngest tots to the pickiest teens to the jaded parents. Here’s a sneak peek at all the new shows coming to Netflix this January.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Watch the First Trailer For Jonathan Van Ness's Netflix Show Inspired by Their Podcast

Whew, it's been one heck of an exciting year for Jonathan Van Ness — yes, already. Just four days after Queer Eye's sixth season dropped, Van Ness shared a first peek at their forthcoming Netflix series, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness. Inspired by his beloved podcast of the same name, the show follows the TV personality as he teams up with experts to learn about a wide range of topics and questions that pique his interest. The first season tackles subjects like skyscrapers, bugs, gender identity, and snacks (we told you the range was wide!), so there's truly something for everyone. Plus, as we see in the trailer Netflix released on Jan. 4, a handful of fellow celebs will be joining Van Ness, including retired figure skater Michelle Kwan, author Alok Vaid-Menon, and fashion designer Christian Siriano.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

New TV Shows on Netflix

Netflix is releasing so many original new TV series, it can be easy to lose track of the latest shows. We’ve compiled a running list of the all the biggest new Netflix original shows and exclusive releases from the streaming giant’s partners, and we’ll continue to update it as new shows get added. We’ve skipped reality shows and focused on recent narrative series.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

134K+
Followers
37K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy