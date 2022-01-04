ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5 million in November, a show of confidence in the labor market and an indication that higher wages could prevail...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 KVKI

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report. The jobless assessment said there were 207,000 new claims last week, an increase of about 7,000. Most economists expected around 195,000 new claims. The department...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Manufacturing Industries#Reuters#The Labor Department#Labor Turnover Survey
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
BUSINESS
CBS Minnesota

Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going?

Originally published Jan. 4, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A record number of American workers have joined the “Great Resignation.” According to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November. Many of them work in the hospitality or health care industries. During the same month, 6.7 million people were hired. So where are the workers going? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner learned remaining unemployed is rarely the end goal. After years in the restaurant industry, Colette Graack left her duties in the food prep line in June 2021 in exchange for a deeper role as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reuters

Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

US hiring may have rebounded last month before omicron surge

Inflation is surging and new omicron infections are spiking, but America's employers are thought to have kept right on hiring in December on the strength of solid consumer spending. One reason for optimism about the jobs data the government will issue Friday morning is that it wasn't likely affected much by the omicron wave. The hiring figures will reflect the state of the job market for the first half of December, before omicron viral cases spiked. Economists have estimated that employers added 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. That would mark an increase...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy