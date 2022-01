In this clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 14, Motley Fool contributor Lou Whiteman discusses which stock to keep an eye on heading into 2022. Lou Whiteman: One company in particular, I don't believe this is in the Fool universe, that I want you to keep an eye out with is something called Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), formed, as you might suspect, by the merger between Knight and Swift. This is the largest trucker but they aren't a very big LTL. They've been getting into that business via acquisitions. It's about 15% of projected 2022 revenue.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO