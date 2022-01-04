ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Items From Khloe Kardashian’s Brand Good American

By Marenah Dobin
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. We...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off her natural curls in ab-baring photos

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her curls. The 37-year-old reality star rocked her natural hair texture for a series of Instagram photos Thursday. She posed for a couple close-up shots of her voluminous ‘do, before showing off her abs in her brand’s Good American Classic ‘90s Tank ($45) and a pair of unzipped jeans.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Oh Hi, Khloé Kardashian Pretty Much Wore a Disco Ball as a Dress Last Night

Khloé Kardashian just made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed a third child, and she looked amazing. And very sparkly. Khloé stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards (where Kim won a Fashion Icon Award), joining her onstage in a glittery mini dress that is giving major disco ball vibes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Black Hills Pioneer

Kylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home over the weekend. The 24-year-old star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi - and she celebrated with her family and some close friends as her due date approaches.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Scott Disick Praises Khloe Kardashian as She Shows Off Her Curly Blonde Hair: “Fine American”

Watch: Should Khloe Kardashian Forgive Tristan Thompson?. Khloe Kardashian's honorable look is Lord-approved. We might be almost out with the old year, but for Khloe, it's clear that she's already in with a new ‘do. On Dec. 16, the Good American founder took to Instagram to show off a stunning look, which featured her shoulder-length curly blonde hair. In her snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum struck a few poses with her fresh tresses, all while wearing a light brown tank top paired with white jeans. And although the first two photos feature her glammed-up look, in her other photos, it's clear that Khloe's body takes center stage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Jeans#Clothing#Brand Good American
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Twin In Coats For Cute Selfies – Photos

Winter chic! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable daughter Penelope bundled up for the cool LA temperatures in coats on Dec. 23. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her daughter Penelope, 9, looked so cute as they twinned in coats. The mother-daughter duo were straight off the run way in their stylish choices, with the Poosh founder opted for a winter white ensemble consisting of an oversized trench, a wide legged pant, sheer top and matching boots. Meanwhile, Penelope paid tribute to House of Gucci with a beige Gucci monogrammed coat, white pants and a gold pair of loafers from the luxe Italian label. “pandkourt,” Kourtney sweetly simply captioned the Dec. 23 post.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Will ‘Never’ Take Tristan Thompson Back: ‘This Was the Final Straw’

Think again. Tristan Thompson may have seen a romantic future with Khloé Kardashian, but his ex isn’t ready to forgive him for his dalliance with Maralee Nichols. “Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the NBA star, 30, and the reality star, 37. “He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Sparkles In Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress At Low-Key KarJenner Christmas Eve

Khloe Kardashian came to slay with a stunning look for her family’s 2021 Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. Tristan Thompson, who? Khloe Kardashian looked totally unbothered by her ex’s recent paternity scandal when she attended the low-key KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe had her daughter, True Thompson, by her side for the family-only event, and she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her outfit for the big night.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the $55 Cloud Shoes That We Must Get Our Hands on in 2022

According to Kendall Jenner, you don't need a fancy, feathered dress or crystal-covered heels to post an awe-worthy Instagram for New Year's Eve. Rather, slippers and sweatpants will more than cut it. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of images from the first weekend of 2022 with the caption, "my weekend." Included in the mix were none of her usual hyper-elevated street style looks but instead a selection of quarantine-ready ensembles that, despite their more low-key vibe, still managed to make it to the top of our style mood board for the year ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elkhart Truth

Khloe Kardashian 'is trying to remain positive'

Khloe Kardashian is trying to "stay positive" after Tristan Thompson confessed to fathering a child with another woman. The 30-year-old sports star has admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, but Khloe - who has True, three, with Tristan - is determined to remain positive and focus on her daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Make Kristin Cavallari’s Style Yours With This Cutout Bodysuit — Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Everyone is all about sweatshirts, sweaters and coats right now, and we’re definitely in that group too. But does that mean we can’t leave room for anything else in our shopping cart? Of course not. Your daily wear might consist of a lot of fleece, sherpa and terry at the moment, but sometimes you need to spice things up!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

E! News

134K+
Followers
37K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy