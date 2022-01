I have a lot of thoughts about Tristan Thompson coming clean about his most recent round of cheating on Khloé Kardashian via Instagram story, but every time I try to put it into words, it’s hard to get past how dare you. Early this past December, the news came out that Thompson had allegedly fathered another child with trainer Maralee Nichols while still together with Kardashian in early 2021 (specifically, his March birthday, which Kardashian warmly celebrated on Instagram). The news came out because Nichols had to file a lawsuit against Thompson requesting paternity support while he continued to deny the child...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO