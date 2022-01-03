ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Retiring Chamber of Commerce

columbusnews-report.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetiring Chamber of Commerce President Sonja Duley, handed overt the gavel to incoming...

www.columbusnews-report.com

Comments / 0

Related
carbondalereporter.com

Herrin Chamber of Commerce Membership & Marketing Committee Meeting on January 4

Herrin Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Herrin Chamber of Commerce Membership & Marketing (M&M) Committee is the backbone of the Chamber. The members within the Chamber are the Chamber’s first priority. This committee is responsible for all items related to membership and marketing. Date and...
HERRIN, IL
insitebrazosvalley.com

Navigating New Waters: B/CS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference

Those looking on the horizon into the economic forecast for 2022 and beyond may join the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce and area experts for the annual Economic Outlook Conference in January. Through speakers and panels, the local business landscape will be discussed as the Brazos Valley responds to growth.
ECONOMY
ilbusinessdaily.com

Event by Highwood Chamber of Commerce: Annual Celebration of Local Business

Let's celebrate 2022 and all of our local businesses!Party with the Highwood Chamber on Thursday, January 27th at our Annual Celebration of Local Business, Presented by the First Bank of Highland Park!Also known as our Annual Meeting, this year we're jazzing it up and keeping what you love - authentic Highwood food, a great bar, meeting fellow business owners, and hearing from city leaders.This Celebration of Local Business is your best opportunity to plug into the Highwood business community, including B2B relationships and Chamber marketing opportunities.PLUS you'll learn about how to maximize Chamber member benefits, win fabulous raffle prizes, and meet local business leaders.NEW this year, in addition to our Most Valuable Business (MVB) Award, we will honor a Lake County Leader and a Distinguished Design District Leader. Stay tuned for our awardee announcement.
HIGHWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gavel#The Chamber Of Commerce
St. Joseph Post

Lilly says chambers of commerce must look beyond just job creation

Outgoing St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President Patt Lilly says chambers have broadened their outlook over the years, viewing their role as building better communities, not just helping to create jobs. Lilly says a chamber of commerce used to concentrate solely on economic development, but now must consider community development...
EDUCATION
KVOE

124th Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting set for Jan. 21

We’re just a little less than a month away from the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia annual meeting. The 124th meeting will take place on Friday, Jan. 21 in a new location according to Chamber CEO and President Jeanine McKenna. The evening’s activities will include the...
EMPORIA, KS
flbusinessdaily.com

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce: Chamber Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Via Zoom (Link will be provided once you register) Chamber Government Affairs Committee ... The Chamber's Government Affairs Committee Meeting. Open to all members. This committee informs Chamber members of legislative issues affecting their businesses and the Palm Beach North community. The GAC takes an active role in recommending key legislation, ordinances and policies at the local, state and federal levels that should be considered for advocacy by the Chamber.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
greenepublishing.com

Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Christmas party

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce, located at 182 NE College Loop, in Madison, hosted their annual Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The night was filled with joyous fun as the community gathered together to enjoy good food and great company. The Madison County Chamber of Commerce plays a big part in Madison County's community. They organize the Chamber After Hours events to keep businesses in the community involved with one another. The Chamber of Commerce also hosts ribbon cuttings for new businesses opening in the community, as well as provides information to town guests and newcomers about the county and the services offered.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
Sandy Post

Council shifts bypass discussion into neutral

A Highway 26 bypass of the city of Sandy is still an option, but the 2022 cost of the project - $240 million - remains unfunded.Sandy City Council is once again discussing a Sandy bypass. On Dec. 13, staff and contractors brought an update on the new Transportation System Plan (TSP) to a council work session, including the Sandy Planning Commission, explaining results of a report on the feasibility of a potential bypass. This updated TSP reevaluates a plan drafted in 2011, which also mentioned the idea of a bypass. Reah Flisakowski of DKS Associates told the...
MarketWatch

New York State to create $200 million fund to support social equity cannabis licensees

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she plans to create a $200 million public-private fund to support social equity applicants in the state's legal cannabis industry, which is estimated to tip the scales at $4.2 billion. With New York preparing to issue licenses for stores to sell cannabis to adults 21 and over, the "industry must create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities," Hochul said Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The $200 million public-private fund aims to "support social equity applicants as they plan for and build out their businesses," Hochul said. Licensing fees and tax revenue will seed the fund, along with private investment, to fund direct capital and startup financing to social equity applicants. New York plans to award 50% of all licenses to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans. The state is also creating a state-run business incubator.
ECONOMY
columbusnews-report.com

Council appoints new member

All of the positions on the Columbus City Council are filled as of Monday night’s meeting in City Hall. “This evening, I’d like to appoint a person from the second ward to fill Mrs. Houser’s position,” Mayor Grant Spieth said before addressing that individual. Lindsay Shoemaker, who has lived in Ward 2 since 2015, was introduced to the council early in the evening. City Administrator Daniela…
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce releases January calendar

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce has released its January calendar which includes its Annual Awards Banquet, Chamber Ambassadors Meeting, Legislative Dinner in Santa Fe, and more. The events highlighted include: Chamber Ambassodors Meeting – Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. Chamber Board Room (105 E Grand Ave) Legislative Breakfast – […]
CLOVIS, NM
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO announces exit, interim CEO named

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO will depart after just over a year in office, according to a statement issued Tuesday. In the Chamber’s weekly newsletter to members, Sandy Morales announced she will be leaving the organization and her predecessor, Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, will take over as interim CEO while a search is conducted for her replacement.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
kswo.com

Chamber of Commerce invites community to take down holiday decorations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Saturday starting at 9 a.m., the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be taking down the lights at Elmer Thomas Park, and they need help. The Chamber of Commerce will be taking down all the different displays and ensuring they are safely stored for next year.
LAWTON, OK
wrul.com

Open Line ON DEMAND – Carmi Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month for January 2022

In this month’s Open Line ON DEMAND with Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Northcott, Jc sits down with Weber’s Auto Repair Office Manager, Mandy Dodgson. The trio talk about Weber’s growth over the last 10 years, new services being offered, being named the 2019 Business of the Year, and more. Listen in for full details.
Shropshire Star

Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive ‘humbled’ to be made CBE

Liz Cameron has been honoured for her work promoting Scottish and UK international trade. The head of a leading business body in Scotland has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for services to the promotion of Scottish and UK international trade. Liz Cameron, Scottish Chambers of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy