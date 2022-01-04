ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Shot by Two Teens During Attempted Carjacking in Forest Hills Monday

 2 days ago
A driver was shot in front of 112-41 72nd Street during an attempted carjacking in Forest Hills Monday (Citizen)

The driver of an Audi Q7 was shot by two teens during an attempted carjacking in Forest Hills Monday night.

The victim, 51, was parked outside an apartment building at 112-41 72nd St. at around 9:30 p.m. when the suspects appeared and tried to take his vehicle, police said.

The suspects opened fire and shot the driver in the chest and left arm. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

The two suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Both suspects are described as Black and were both wearing gray-colored sweatshirts, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

Neighbors told the New York Daily News that the victim had just dropped off his wife and infant child before the attempted carjacking took place.

Rosann Ashe, a witness, told the publication that she heard a brief argument before the shots rang out.

“That man’s scream was blood-curdling, it was awful,” Ashe said.

“The victim was actually able to move, he was standing almost upright.”

