Traffic

Here are 5 new traffic, driving laws for 2022

By Amy Bentley
Riverside Press Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, as a public service, On the Road shares information on new traffic safety and driving-related laws that were passed during the past year or that take effect this year. Here’s a review of five new laws you should know about, from the California Highway Patrol. Unless otherwise...

www.pe.com

KTLA

New 2022 California traffic safety laws highlighted by CHP

New traffic safety-related laws are about to go into effect in California this upcoming Jan. 1, and CHP this week sought to alert the public about the changes for 2022. The bills were signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after being approved by state lawmakers in this latest legislative session, according to the California Highway Patrol. […]
EDNPub

Western States’ Traffic Safety Coalition New Years Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative (Photo)

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) will initiate a special effort this New Year’s Eve to ensure the dangerous driver behaviors of impaired drivers don’t result in the senseless loss of life and injury due to collisions on our roadways. The “Coalition” is made up of 11 states that include the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. These law enforcement agencies that make up the WSTSC are committed and unified to keeping the people of their communities safe during this Holiday.
Bay News 9

Traffic Inbox: Traffic Lights too short on Colonial Drive

Driving on Colonial Drive during the rush hour commute isn’t fun for drivers. But one viewer thinks he knows how to make that drive smoother. John Pinto gets stuck at every red light on Colonial Drive. Pinto says the traffic signals should be adjusted. FDOT says it will review...
GV Wire

New CA Laws Are Here. Which Ones Affect You?

Every year, California’s governor signs so many new laws that not even a political savant can keep track of them all. The number for 2021 was 770, many of which take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and affect everything from the availability of menstrual products to the price of bacon.
SFGate

Drivers baffle Nevada Highway Patrol officers with bad behavior in Tahoe

Maybe it’s not the best idea to drive for hours just to get dinner at a ritzy Tahoe hotel during record-breaking snowfall over the past week. The Reno Gazette Journal found some arresting details of stubborn, sometimes obstinate, drivers who ignored Caltrans and California and Nevada Highway Patrol officials’ advice to avoid driving around Tahoe for nonessential purposes.
NewsBreak
Traffic
ABC10

2022 New Laws | Here is what's new in California law enforcement laws

CALIFORNIA, USA — As millions ring in a new year Jan. 1, several new state laws will go into effect, some changing the ways law enforcement agencies in the state operate. New police officers will now need to be 21 years old and hold a bachelor’s degree. Those officers will also be required to report incidents of excessive force and intervene- or face disciplinary action.
wabi.tv

Don’t drink and drive: Law enforcement asks Mainers to celebrate responsibly this New Year’s Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement across Maine are stepping up patrols for New Year’s Eve. Officials have some tips on how to get home safe from your celebrations. ”We want to be respectful of everybody’s ability to go out and celebrate and have fun, but we just want you to be careful and make sure that you get home to your families,” said Lauren Stewart, Director of Maine’s Bureau of Highway Safety.
Watauga Democrat

CA: DRIVERS GET CREATIVE IN SIERRA TRAFFIC JAM

Rounds of rain and snow are continuing into the Christmas holiday in Northern California. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 500 MN Traffic Deaths Recorded In 2021, Most Since 2007: ‘Many Families Lost A Loved One’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota public safety officials say traffic deaths in 2021 were the highest seen in over 10 years. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that 497 people died in traffic incidents, according to preliminary figures. That’s the most since 2007 when 510 traffic deaths were recorded. Speed was the largest contributing factor in 2021. “I’m saddened knowing how many families lost a loved one in a traffic crash in 2021,” Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director, said. “With sadness, there is also anger. Anger that so many motorists are taking the privilege of driving for...
L.A. Weekly

Nancy Palacios Killed in Vehicle Crash on Taussig Avenue [Wasco, CA]

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that at 5:50 a.m., Palacios, 26, was driving north on Palm Avenue south of Taussig Avenue approaching a pickup truck traveling southbound. Furthermore, CHP said Palacios, the driver of the sedan veered onto the right shoulder. Afterwards, they over-corrected to the left and rotated into...

