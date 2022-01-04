ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Renault and Nissan to unveil joint EV projects, sources say

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Automotive alliance partners Renault and Nissan will...

GeekyGadgets

New Renault Austral SUV teaser photos released

Renault has released some teaser photos of its new Renault Austral SUV, the photos show a heavily camouflaged version of the car. The camouflaged photos do give us an idea of the design and some of the features of the new Renault Austral SUV. Every time a new model is...
CARS
Cheddar News

Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Unveils Full EV Lineup at CES 2022

Vietnam's first global automaker is coming to the United States. VinFast unveiled the company's full EV lineup of five models at CES 2022. A reservation program for its first two electric vehicles, the VF 326 and the VF e35, officially opened on Wednesday, with the company set to announce the vehicle's retail prices in the U.S. and Vietnamese markets. VinFast is also one of the world's first automakers to apply blockchain technologies to the process of certifying reservations, payments, and eventually vehicle ownership. VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Rivian skids as legacy automakers rev up EV targets

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive's stock(RIVN.O) briefly tumbled below its IPO price on Thursday in a sell-off along with other electric vehicle makers as the race for market share intensifies and legacy companies ramp up their own production. Rivian fell to as low as $75.13, below its November initial...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Vehicles#Ev#Reuters
insideevs.com

US: Nissan LEAF Sales Improved In 2021

Nissan, once an EV pioneer, has noted a relatively good year for LEAF sales in the U.S., considering that it is an aging model. The company reports 184,033 vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2021 (down 17.3% year-over-year). In 2021, Nissan sold 919,086 vehicles (up 12.1% year-over-year). The Nissan...
BUYING CARS
CNET

VinFast wants to build a US battery plant, report says

VinFast is clearly on the move following reservations opening for its first two electric cars meant for sale in the US. According to the company's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy, the carmaker wants to build a battery and battery cell factory locally in the US, too. The executive told Reuters in an interview published Thursday the decision comes as VinFast is moving to only sell electric cars by the end of this year.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Sony, Chrysler Launch EV Plans

Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation Report plans to create an EV business this spring named Sony Mobility. The company said Wednesday that it’s thinking of joining the electric-vehicle market, and the Japanese electronics titan unveiled an electric sports utility vehicle prototype. The news came at the CES...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Authentic Brands withdraws IPO plans

(Reuters) – Apparel chain operator Authentic Brands Group on Wednesday filed to withdraw its plans for an initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla

(Reuters) - The demand for electric vehicles pushed U.S. automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc. General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are among...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Carmakers report booming UK sales of electric vehicles

Booming electric car sales were a bright spot in a tough car market last year amid disruption to global supply chains hitting manufacturers, according to fresh data. In its annual sales snapshot for 2021, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said carmakers sold 190,000 battery electric cars across the country last year, accounting for about 11.6% of total sales.
WORLD
Carscoops

Sony Unveils Vision-S 02 Concept, Announces New Division That Will Explore Entry In The EV Market

In January 2020, Sony unveiled the Vision-S 01 concept car at CES but even though the development of the electric sedan is running since December 2020, up to a few months ago the company wasn’t quite sure about its EV plans. Today, Sony returned to CES 2022 with the brand new Vision-S 02 concept and a big announcement: the establishment of Sony Mobility Inc in spring 2022. This company will serve as the vessel for Sony to to “explore entry into the EV market”, possibly with production versions of both the sedan and the SUV.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Qualcomm is expanding its automotive platforms with new Volvo, Honda, Renault deals

Qualcomm has announced several new expansions of its partnerships with major car companies to provide hardware and software platforms for connected vehicles at CES 2022, partnering with Volvo, Honda, and Renault to add more functionality to their upcoming cars. Qualcomm already has a full suite of automotive platforms, which it...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mobileye and Zeekr plan to build an autonomous EV for Chinese consumers

The companies made the announcement Tuesday at the 2022 CES tech trade show in Las Vegas. Mobileye also announced separate deals with Ford and Volkswagen Group to use its mapping technology to support their respective advanced driving assistance systems. The planned Zeekr autonomous vehicle will combine Mobileye’s chips with Zeekr...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Fiat Chrysler Reports 2% Drop in Annual U.S. Auto Sales

(Reuters) - FCA U.S. LLC reported a drop in U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as the carmaker grappled with chip shortage issue that forced it to halt production across Europe and the United States. The fourth largest automaker in the world said annual U.S. sales fell by over 2% to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Volvo Cars picks Ember Technologies chief Jim Rowan as new CEO

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Volvo Car Group has appointed Jim Rowan as new chief executive to succeed long-time CEO Hakan Samuelsson in March, it said on Tuesday. Rowan, currently CEO at U.S-based Ember Technologies, is taking over just months after Volvo wrapped up its initial public offering, the biggest in Europe last year.
BUSINESS

