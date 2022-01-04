Renault and Nissan to unveil joint EV projects, sources say

In January 2020, Sony unveiled the Vision-S 01 concept car at CES but even though the development of the electric sedan is running since December 2020, up to a few months ago the company wasn’t quite sure about its EV plans. Today, Sony returned to CES 2022 with the brand new Vision-S 02 concept and a big announcement: the establishment of Sony Mobility Inc in spring 2022. This company will serve as the vessel for Sony to to “explore entry into the EV market”, possibly with production versions of both the sedan and the SUV.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO