CES 2022: Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad Z Series laptops for eco-conscious business users

By Stephanie Condon
ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo on Tuesday unveiled the ThinkPad Z Series, a new set of laptops designed with sustainability in mind. The new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 feature sustainable materials such as recycled aluminum, recycled black vegan leather, an AC power adapter that uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC) and more sustainable packaging....

www.zdnet.com

