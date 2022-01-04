CES 2022: Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad Z Series laptops for eco-conscious business users

When it comes to sustainable product packaging, Samsung’s eco-packaging boxes, which can be converted into a variety of slick small-scale furniture items, remain among the most innovative in the CE space. The updated 2022 Samsung Eco Remote announced today for CES 2022 is no exception: Made of recycled materials, the TV controller eschews a lithium-ion battery in favor of RF harvesting, which literally extracts energy from WiFi router radio waves. As with last year’s model, it also uses solar power. The new remote relieves users of the hassle of buying new batteries (and finding ways to recycle old ones). While the original Eco Remote came only in black, like seemingly every other TV remote on the market, the 2022 Eco Remote is also available in white. If users ever lose their remote, they can use the new voice control feature that 2022 Samsung TVs have in their programming.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO