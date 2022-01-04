A truck hit and killed a female pedestrian on San Pablo freeway onramp (San Pablo, CA) Nationwide Report

On early Monday morning, a woman lost her life after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking on a freeway onramp.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at around 2:55 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hit by a Ford F150 pick-up truck as she was walking across the El Portal Drive onramp to westbound Interstate 80 [...]

Read More >>

January 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.