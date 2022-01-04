ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay area events honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Kelly A. Stefani
 2 days ago
Plant City, Dade City, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Brooksville will hold parades celebrating the birth of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. [SCOTT KEELER | Times]

Dr. Martin Luther King Parade Foundation Gala: This black-tie affair combines entertainment, awards presentations, food and an opportunity to hear from gala honorees on what they are doing and how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired them. $75. 6-9 p.m. Thursday. TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N 50th St., Tampa. 813-367-0040.

St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour: Local historian Josette Green leads a 5-mile loop tour visiting sites where Black history was made. Stand on the land, see the sites and learn about the segregation and experience that has continued through the years. Helmets are required. Donations to the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum appreciated. Free. 9 a.m. Saturday and Jan. 22. Chief’s Creole Cafe, 901 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-498-8979.

Plant City MLK Freedom Parade: The 36th annual “Our Community’s Will to Survive and Thrive”-themed parade features seven marching bands, floats and a Corvette posse. The route will be from Wheeler ending on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Maryland Avenue at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. Free. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Bing House Museum, 205 S Allen St., Plant City. 813-659-4200.

The Stompdown Experience: A competition of step teams from elementary, middle school, high school, independent and Greek step teams from all over the country. $15-$30. 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-400-3078.

Racewars: MLK Show: This car enthusiasts’ MLK tribute combines a car show and amateur drag racing in a safe environment. $15-$150. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 15-16. Showtime Speedway (formerly Sunshine Speedway), 4550 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater. 727-561-9646.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Dade City: The parade lines up at Rodney B. Cox Elementary School at 9 a.m., stepping off at 10 and making its way from Martin Luther King Boulevard to the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center (Pasco County Circuit Court Building). Free. 10 a.m. Jan. 15. Rodney B. Cox Elementary School, 37615 Martin Luther King Blvd., Dade City. 352-521-1460.

MLK Dream Big Weekend Concert: This open-air jazz concert pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Free. 11 a.m. Jan. 15. Albert Whitted Airport, 540 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. 727-321-7919.

MLK: “We Are the Dream” Expo: You can commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and support local businesses at this festival with vendors, dancers, live entertainment, music, a kids corner, food, speakers, games and activities. Free. Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 15. Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-893-5452.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival: Music Fest 2022: Gates open at noon for headline performances by The Bar-Kays and Jane Eugene on Jan. 15 and Euge Groove and Erica Campbell on Jan. 16. $15-$40. 1-9 p.m. Jan. 15-16. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa.

MLK Tribute Concert: Hushana and Oliva Citi Danca serve as hosts for an MLK weekend concert featuring performances by 450, Iyara, Enignatic, Troopa Traloopa, Hotta Ball, Fire Ranks and Chinnaman. $30. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Jan. 15. SD Banquet Hall, 10101 U.S. 92, Tampa. 813-454-6006.

RNBrunch: MLK Weekend: An extravagant indoor brunch/day party with mimosas and R&B music. $10-$15. Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 16. Sunset Room, 204 E Henderson Ave., Tampa. 813-739-4800.

Al Downing Jazz 50th Anniversary Celebration: Award-winning singer, saxophonist, songwriter and entertainer Danny Bacher headlines the third annual Palladium Jazz Awards. This year the awards show celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Al Downing Tampa Bay Jazz Association. $20-$36. 4 p.m. Jan. 16. Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-822-3590.

Tampa Pride Ultimate Showdown: MLK Weekend: Brianna Summers serves as host for an MLK tribute talent contest honoring the “pioneers who have paved the way for our rights.” $10-$20. 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Southern Nights, 1401 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. 813-247-1019.

Jokes and Notes: MLK Weekend Edition: Ryan Robinson hosts this Martin Luther King tribute show with live music by the Soul Purpose Band and comedy by Damion Davis, Ya Girl NY and Goopman. Cash bar and food available for purchase. $25-$225. 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Moore Eventful Event Hall, 11141 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater. 727-914-8270.

Tampa Organization of Black Affairs MLK Leadership Breakfast: Politicians, members of grassroots organizations and the community gather for the 42nd annual MLK Leadership Breakfast. This year’s keynote speaker is the Rev. Emanuel Cleaver, who represents Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District. $50. 6:45-9 a.m. Jan. 17. Tampa Marriott Water Street, 505 Water St., Tampa. 813-221-4900.

Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk: Gather at the Valerie Theatre for a walk to the Depot Pavilion for a presentation on the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King. Free. 8:45-10 a.m. Jan. 17. Valerie Theatre Cultural Center, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. 352-344-0423.

MLK Day of Service: Area youths are invited to join the second annual workday at the farm to celebrate the examples of Martin Luther King. Free. 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 17. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S. 727-585-3930.

MLK Drive Up Service: Celebrate the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. at a drive-up service. Free. 10 a.m. Jan. 17. Moore-Mickens Education Center, 38301 Martin Luther King Blvd., Dade City. 352-521-1460.

Brooksville MLK Day Parade: The parade returns in 2022 with a “Moving the Dream Forward” theme. Participants line up on Varsity Drive, turn right onto Oakwood Drive, left onto Howell Avenue and left on Fort Dade Avenue. Free. 10 a.m. Jan. 17. Hernando High School, 111 Ernie Chatman Run, Brooksville. 352-398-5139.

MLK Dream Big Weekend Parade: The 2022 MLK Day parade features appearances by bands from Talladega College, Tuskegee University, Texas Southern University, Palm Beach Lakes High School, Miami Carroll City High School, Miles College, Booker T. Washington High School, Miami Norland High School, Stranahan High School and Daytona Beach Mainland High School. It starts at Third Street and First Avenue S, proceeds west to 16th Street and disbands next to Tropicana Field. Free. 11 a.m. Jan. 17. Along First Avenue S, St. Petersburg. 727-321-7919.

Tampa Dr. Martin Luther King Parade: After a year off due to COVID-19, the parade resumes and is even larger than in 2020. It starts at Cuscaden Park and ends at Middleton High School. Free. Noon Jan. 17. Cuscaden Park, 2900 N 15th St., Tampa. 813-803-8060.

The Greatest: MLK Screening: WEDU PBS observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and honors the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali with a screening of The Greatest. A panel discussion follows. Free (registration required). 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

MLK Jr. Pour and Paint: Commemorate MLK Day at a guided pour-and-paint class with your choice of wine and food for purchase. $29.98. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 17. Pour Yours, 522 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-612-1890.

If everyone knew his message as well as we all know his name, society would be much nicer. Love for one another ❤

IN THIS ARTICLE
