Birmingham, AL

2021 Business Hall of Fame: Dr. Basil I. Hirschowitz, UAB

 2 days ago
Years ago, UAB launched a branding campaign with the tagline “Knowledge that will change your world.”. Dr. Basil I. Hirschowitz, a longtime gastroenterologist at UAB, was a perfect embodiment of that campaign. Hirschowitz, a native of South Africa, invented the first fiber-optic endoscope that became the standard for visualizing...

