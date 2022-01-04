Over 100 new confirmed COVID cases in the Albany School District

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Albany City Schools, the Albany School District was notified of 102 new confirmed cases of COVID in the district between Sunday, January 2 and Monday, January 3. These confirmed cases affect nearly every district building.

Albany High School – 23 cases with 26 additional contacts who are vaccinated and do not require quarantine

– 23 cases with 26 additional contacts who are vaccinated and do not require quarantine Albany School of Humanities – 11 cases• Arbor Hill Elementary School – 6 cases

– 11 cases• Arbor Hill Elementary School – 6 cases Delaware Community School – 3 cases

– 3 cases Eagle Point Elementary School – 7 cases

– 7 cases Edmund J. O’Neal School of Excellence – 3 cases

– 3 cases Giffen Memorial Elementary School – 6 cases

– 6 cases North Albany Middle School – 2 cases

– 2 cases New Scotland Elementary School – 8 cases

– 8 cases Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy – 3 cases

– 3 cases Pine Hills Elementary School – 2 cases

– 2 cases Sheridan Preparatory Academy/Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST) – 1 case

– 1 case Sheridan Preparatory Academy – 2 cases

– 2 cases Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School – 9 cases

– 9 cases TOAST – 3 cases, 1 contact• William S. Hackett Middle School – 13 cases with 11 additional contacts who are vaccinated and do not require quarantine.

For more information about each case at each school, go to the Albany School District website .

