Listen to WB Nutty’s “Taxin”: The Ones

 2 days ago
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The Detroit duo Los and Nutty’s Panagnl4e, Vol. 3 belongs on the shortlist of the city’s best mixtapes of the last half-decade. Though I’ve given...

American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
Complex

Video Shows Kanye Jamming in Studio Alongside Scarface

Is Kanye West reuniting with Scarface? It definitely looks that way. Newly surfaced video features the Donda rapper working in the studio with his former collaborator by his side. Though there’s no sound, the clip shows Ye enthusiastically playing the piano while Scarface nods his head to the beat. It’s unclear if Kanye was working on new material or if it was just jam session among friends.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Frank Ocean’s New “blonded Xmas” Radio Show

Frank Ocean has returned with a new installment of “blonded RADIO.” Today’s Xmas episode is the first edition of the show since Christmas 2019. The program features an excerpt from Frank’s conversation with Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim “Iceman” Hof. Listen to it here on Beats 1.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Grimes’ New Video for “Player of Games”

Grimes has shared the new music video for her song “Player of Games.” The visual is directed by Anton Tammi, with a story and creative direction by Grimes. In the new video, Grimes faces off against a character called the Dark King (played by Andreï Pishchalnikov); they fight each other with swords and play chess. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
Pitchfork

Fighting Demons

The most affecting part of the first annual Juice WRLD Day celebration was when his former DJ, Mike P, went out into the crowd to talk to fans about how the late Chicago rapper changed their lives. They said they discovered Juice in high school and credit him for helping them overcome depression and mental illness. One fan showed off a tattoo of lyrics to the song “Life’s a Mess” on her arm. Several were on the verge of tears while sharing their memories. “Whenever I need a high, all I need is to play some Juice WRLD,” one said as the crowd of thousands erupted.
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

“Faultline”

On “Faultline,” Girlpool embrace balladry. As they’ve moved from the rough-edged DIY sound of their earliest work to the heavier guitar of 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker have evolved toward a less abrasive but equally immersive expression of sentimentality. Now, two years later, the duo turns to a smoothed-out, ethereal pop sound with the help of producer Yves Rothman, who’s worked with artists like Yves Tumor and Miya Folick. “Faultline” opens with a trickle of piano like a music box melody, and Tividad sings to us from on high while Tucker harmonizes. Behind the wispy, dreamlike vocals, slow-motion blooms of synth invoke the supernatural presences Tividad sings of: Angels, ghosts, crowding gossamer bodies.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Scenic Drive

Khalid crooned his way to the Billboard charts by insisting just how chill he is. He wants to talk; he wants you to “come and vibe”; his music is shapeless and innocuous, mild enough to blend into any top-hits playlist. A Khalid album is low-stakes by definition. His latest project, Scenic Drive, sets expectations even lower: This is a tape, he proclaims, setting the scene with a gauzy intro that spins the radio dial between snippets of his past hits and ends with Alicia Keys assuring, “We’re here tonight to provide the vibes.” It’s a flimsy premise, one that Khalid and a bevy of featured artists—nine guests in 29 minutes!—fulfill with soft, stolid R&B. The music is lush and low-key, slipping out of your headphones before you even realize it’s playing.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Breathe Suite EP

When you are engulfed in panic, you’re supposed to breathe. In through your nose, out through your mouth. Slowly, and with purpose. Rhythmically filling and emptying your lungs is said to relieve inner turmoil. But what if the very act of focused respiration, the effort of making an involuntary task intentional, inflames that panic? What if air is simply not available? In Breathe Suite, London composer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Marc (né Neil Charles) examines this paradox. His swirling arrangements—which synthesize jazz, hip-hop, neoclassical, and electronic—explore multiple aspects of breath: its inherent meter, vital function, and what happens when it’s stifled.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to EMA cover Modest Mouse’s ‘Trailer Trash’

South Dakota genre-bender EMA (aka Erika Anderson) has shared a dizzying cover of Modest Mouse’s 1997 track ‘Trailer Trash’. She puts an emotive spin on the tune – which first appeared on the band’s second album, ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ – by trading its scratchy, straightforward guitar riffs with chimey, melancholic piano chords stacked spatially under Anderson’s warm, droning vocal.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

For Damon Albarn, the ability to disconnect is vital for creativity. It’s what drew the Blur and Gorillaz frontman to Iceland’s remote wilderness nearly 25 years ago (he wrote “Song 2” on his first visit), and what has kept him returning so frequently that he’s now a dual citizen. The British singer-songwriter and musical polymath is rarely short on inspiration; he’s made more than a dozen albums spanning Britpop, Mali folk, film soundtracks, and opera (next up, he recently said, is a ballet). But in recent years, and especially during lockdown, he’s spent considerable time sitting by his piano at his home near Reykjavik, gazing out the window into the extraordinary countryside.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Thom Yorke Play the Smile’s “Free in the Knowledge”

Back in October, Thom Yorke performed at an event called Letters Live at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Solo, Yorke played a song from his band the Smile called “Free in the Knowledge.” Yorke’s performance has now been published online, as Stereogum notes. Watch below. The Smile—the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Curren$y, RXK Nephew, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Curren$y, RXK Nephew, Popstar Benny, Krolok, and Don Trip. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Live in Brighton 1975

When you’re improvising a piece of music from scratch, you’re bound to spend some time fumbling in the dark. You take a tentative stab at this chord change or that groovy ostinato, you listen to your bandmates conducting their own halting experiments, you wait for the idea that will illuminate a compelling path forward for everyone. For Can, on the evening of November 19, 1975, the light took its time showing up. But once the legendary German avant-rock band found it, they never looked back.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Deerhoof’s new live album, ‘Devil Kids’

Deerhoof have shared a new live album entitled ‘Devil Kids’ – you can listen to it below. The concert, which aired in December but was recorded in November, marks the first time that the band have performed together after “not playing or even seeing each other”.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Father John Misty

As Father John Misty, Joshua Tillman has delighted in willfully slippery inscrutability, operating somewhere between self-aware dirtbag, wry observer of modern rot, and total wet blanket. Following 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer, Tillman issued a pair of reserved singles, co-wrote for Post Malone, and supposedly got a song rejected from A Star Is Born. Now he’s got a little earring. He has a new record coming out. And as his latest song suggests, he has a weird crush.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Claire Rousay, Tony Shhnow, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Claire Rousay, Tony Shhnow, Kill Rock Stars, and RXK Nephew. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
