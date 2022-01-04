ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid Stock Surged 280% in 2021-- Is It a Buy for 2022?

Cover picture for the articleInvestors will be watching how Lucid fares on the delivery front in 2022. Over time, Lucid aims to target the mass market with lower-priced vehicles. Like other EV stocks, Lucid stock is trading at a rich valuation. Investors broadly agree on the thought that electric vehicles (EVs) are the...

torquenews.com

Lucid Motors' Secret Weapon and Tesla's Mistakes

Lucid Motors has a great battery technology, short sellers have zero share available left to short and lucid has a secret weapon. Lucid Motors has the best Battery Technology in their respective industry and that is just one of the reasons that they will succeed far past many of the other Electric Vehicle startups. For this reason, Lucid should be valued as a technology company because the Electric Vehicle race is about Technology. Furthermore, Lucid and other Electric Vehicle companies are continuing to be valued and given ratings by auto analysts who missed the Tesla run up. Some of the auto analysts understand what some of the Electric Vehicle companies can achieve, but others are flat out wrong about the industry. Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy’s are the future, and Lucid will be right there with Tesla as the leader of both industries.
ECONOMY
Lucid to Launch in Europe in 2022

Lucid, an electric vehicle manufacturer has announced its plan to sell its cars in Europe starting this year. The Tesla rivals revealed the exciting news on Twitter on Tuesday. The tweet read that expansion into European markets will commence in 2022 and those interested should stay tuned for further delivery information for their specific countries.
BUSINESS
