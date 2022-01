Laurel’s SEG Federal Credit Union recently donated $500 to the Laurel High School food pantry. SEG Vice President Danielle Kopp said, “We have worked with the Food Pantry previously by conducting a Food Drive. We wanted to continue supporting such a worthwhile cause but were also mindful that so many people are struggling right now and may not be able to donate. Lori Hodges–the director of the LHS Food Pantry–gave us a tour and explained how it works. She told us that the Food Pantry gives meals to students over the weekend and also provides snacks for all students during the academic day. Students can concentrate much better on their schoolwork without worrying about being hungry. She also said it also takes approximately $1,000 per month to keep the pantry stocked.” From the left are Janice Lehman, Lori Hodges, Daeja Fike, Emma Timm, Emily Honeycutt and Daniel Kopp.

LAUREL, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO