Region’s Colleges, Universities Face More Stern Tests in 2022. Looking ahead to 2022, Sandra Doran projects that this will be what she called “the year of the woman.”. Elaborating, she said many women have put their lives, careers, and educational goals on hold the past few years. And she projects that many will be making up for lost time in the months to come as the region and its large and important higher-education sector look to return to something that has been quite elusive since March 2020: normalcy.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO