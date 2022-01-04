ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You ID this Person? Police Searching for Theft Suspect

LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police Department report the continued investigation of a retail theft that occurred on December 21, 2021. Authorities state that an unknown female entered Theo & Pax, a family-owned gift shop located at 19...

