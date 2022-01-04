Can You ID this Person? Police Searching for Theft Suspect

LANCASTER, PA — Manheim Township Police Department announced the arrest of Rayvon Xavier Thomas, a 21-year-old man from Lancaster, PA. Authorities state the Aggravated Assault occurred Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 11:51 a.m, at the accused’s residence on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike. During an altercation, Thomas is alleged to have engaged in a verbal argument with another person. Thomas then brandished a paring knife and held it in his hand. Thomas and the other person began to wrestle each other on the ground. While doing so, Thomas is said to have stabbed the other person in the chest several times. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and where emergency procedures were performed.
