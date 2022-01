When it comes to leadership, Gloria Feldt (@GloriaFeldt) has done it all. She’s a best-selling author with five books to her name. She is co-founder of Take The Lead, an organization devoted to women’s leadership parity in all sectors by 2025. She was CEO and director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America during some of the reproductive rights movement’s most embattled years. She also raised three kids as a hard-working mom. All of which she accomplished after growing up in the deeply conservative culture of small-town West Texas.

