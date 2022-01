Poinciana Youth Sports Association is registering youth for the 2022 spring Junior Magic Basketball League. The season runs from March 26 to May 14. This co-ed youth basketball league is for ages 6 to 17. The registration fee is $125. The fee includes a customized Junior Magic customized jersey and a free ticket to an Orlando Magic game. Practices and games will all be in the Poinciana area. The last day for registration is Feb. 19 and registration will close on Feb. 26 (a $25 late fee will be applied after the 19th), which will also be draft day.

POINCIANA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO