ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Fiver | Manchester United tribute act Manchester United are in a deep funk

By Scott Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PO5Ba_0dcS4xPo00

MEET THE NEW BOSS, SAME AS THE OLD BOSS?

The Fiver was in a state of suspended animation during the Christmas break, a bit like Percy Pig but in reverse. But now we’re back, baby! And we’re back, baby, just in time to report that everything is pretty much exactly the same as it was before. Manchester City are still a shoo-in for the league. Norwich remain near-certainties to go down. And the stuff being served up at Old Trafford would make a Goodison season-ticket holder reconsider complaining about the fare Rafa’s slopping in front of them. Context, you see. There’s always somebody worse off than you.

Related: Wolves wreck it for Ralf and are Barcelona back? – Football Weekly

Yesterday evening, Manchester United tribute act Manchester United really excelled themselves with a performance of such abject poverty that comparisons were instantly drawn with those Late Solskjærian fiascos, only this time there was even less hope. A miserable state of affairs, given the club had added some fresh new hope only last month with the appointment of Ralf Rangnick. But hope is a nebulous concept, quickly evaporating if it doesn’t catch alight, and now look where everyone is. In a deep funk, only five games into the new manager’s reign, is where everyone is. Which doesn’t exactly seem fair, but Big Cup qualification is looking far from a given, and this is the impatient way of super-club football in the modern world. Oh Ralf! How could you!

“If I say we are 100% convinced we will finish in the top four, I don’t know if people will believe that,” Rangnick correctly stated after the match, an observation designed to prove his comprehension skills to sceptical fans who’d earlier loudly booed his substitution of Mason Greenwood with 2020’s Bruno Fernandes. Luke Shaw went one step further in telling it like it is, by claiming he “didn’t think we were all there together”, suggesting the squad are seriously missing a Roy Keane figure who would give those dragging their feet a proper what-for, and issue beneficial advice while he was doing it.

To be scrupulously fair, the Bootleg Red Devils didn’t do a great deal of conspicuous moaning about all the misplaced passes last night, which is an improvement of sorts, in that it at least saves some emotional energy. But there were few other plus points, as Wolverhampton wandered around Old Trafford with the sort of assured superiority not seen from them since the days of Stan Cullis, or at least 1980, which is when they last won there. Phil Jones was impressive, even if his clearing header led directly to João Moutinho’s winner, but if someone who hasn’t featured for 708 matches turns out to be your star man, you can be sure things aren’t running quite as smoothly as you’d ideally like. Oh Phil! Oh Ralf! Oh Ole! Oh José! Oh Louis! Oh David! How could etc.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I had hoped to rediscover the joy in playing football but it was not to be, as I don’t feel comfortable in the world of football. I don’t want to be part of it any longer. I will take time to discover what my interests are and what I will take up” – Former Brighton midfielder Davy Pröpper announces his retirement from football, aged 30, having “lost the love of the game” only six months after returning to join PSV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKDQ9_0dcS4xPo00
Davy Pröpper left Brighton in the summer. Photograph: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

Wolves wreck it for Ralf and are Barcelona back? Join Max Rushden, Barry Glendenning, Paul MacInnes, Lars Sivertsen and Sid Lowe for the latest Football Weekly pod.

RECOMMENDED LOOKING

David Squires’s hot take on the Lukaku-Tommy T stand-off .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqVaZ_0dcS4xPo00

FIVER LETTERS

“As a belated New Year’s resolution, can I suggest An End to Whataboutery? There’s been plenty of it about this weekend, with my fellow Arsenal fans doing a lot of especially petulant bleating. I don’t mind cathartic grumbling: that’s fine. But massed whingeing is shrill, unpleasant and undignified. Enjoy the good stuff. Celebrate the talent. There’s plenty to like” – Charles Antaki.

“So. The most competitive Premier League season in years lasted about 19 games. And now it looks like it’ll be three out of the last four for the current champions. In unrelated news, at mid-season, it’s a nailed down 10 in a row in the Bundesliga, eight in nine in France and two in three in La Liga. It looks to me that the Fiver’s Stop Football campaign has worked… just not in the way we €xp€ct€d. Are congratulations in order?” – Adam Uncamas.

“In light of Plain Old John Terry’s New Year gongs apoplexy , I propose we rename him OBEJT – Old Brave England’s John Terry” – Darren Leathley.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com . And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport . Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’ the day is … Darren Leathley.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

Romelu Lukaku has rejoined the Chelsea squad after talks with Tommy T following his loose-lipped riffing on returning to Internazionale and other disgruntlements. It is thought senior Chelsea suit Marina Granovskaia was involved in the requisite banging-together of heads.

Talking of huffy Chelsea managers past and present, Antonio Conte insists he has nothing to prove when he takes Spurs to Stamford Bridge for Wednesday’s Rumbelows Cup semi-final. “We did a really good job and I think in my position I mustn’t prove anything to anyone,” he parped.

In Episode One of many, Kieran Trippier looks set to become the first major signing for Eddie Howe, with Newcastle confident of completing a deal for around £25m.

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne is off to USA! USA!! USA!!! Well, Canada actually, with Toronto FC handing the 30-year-old a basic wage of €11m a season for five years , with another €5m in potential add-ons. Woof!

Another takeover! Southampton are the latest club in the crosshairs , with Gao Jisheng expected to sell the 80% stake he bought in 2017 to Serb media magnate Dragan Solak.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElheney have donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the stillbirth of the baby son of midfielder Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAGhk_0dcS4xPo00
Wrexham’s Jordan Davies. Photograph: Kevin Warburton - A Moment in Spor/ProSports/Shutterstock

Innocent cash-strapped victims of circumstances Barcelona insist they’re back as big players in the transfer market after announcing the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City after discovering €55m down the back of the sofa. “Everybody in the world should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market,” roared Barça head honcho Joan Laporta, three months on from the club announcing itself to be “technically bankrupt”.

Wazza continues to work his marvels at Wayne Rooney’s Derby County, with the Championship’s bottom club storming back to draw 2-2 at Reading on Monday with two goals in the last five minutes. Yesterday’s Championship roundup is here .

STILL WANT MORE?

Transfer season is upon us, which means you’ll want to be perusing both our men’s and women’s transfer interactive, with all the latest deals from Europe’s top leagues. Oh, and the Rumour Mill is back , with all the transfer news that’s fit to print, and plenty that isn’t.

Ten things we learned from the first Premier League “matchweek” of 2022.

Tactics Tommy T appeared to have the perfect formula at Chelsea but his team have regressed to Lampardian ways lately, notes Jonathan Wilson.

It’s Sid Lowe on Getafe being Real Madrid (and why they have been inspired by Crystal Palace).

Footballers have political power and must use it, says Philipp Lahm in his latest column .

And if it’s your thing … you can follow Big Website on Big Social FaceSpace . And INSTACHAT, TOO !

BY ALL MEANS ENJOY YOURSELVES, BUT ENJOY YOURSELVES BY BEING EFFING DISCIPLINED

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Manchester United: match preview

Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick has experienced something like a Christmas miracle: from having 11 players in total available last week (including three goalkeepers), he now has an almost fully fit squad to select from, with the sole exception of Paul Pogba. That means 25 outfield players are ready to go, Rangnick said – bad news for Eddie Howe and Newcastle in their hunt for a second Premier League win. In his own pre-match press conference Howe harked back to the eras of Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, urging his players to recreate that “attacking verve and swagger”. But those vibrant times seem a long way away, with a relegation dogfight to look forward to in the new year. Luke McLaughlin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of performances costing Manchester United ?

Cristiano Ronaldo has come up big for Manchester United on couple of occasions this season both in Premier League and the Champions League. But the 36 year-old was as poor as his teammates in a 1-0 loss against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night. Moreover Manchester United had only two shots on target and that pretty much sums up the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo and other forwards in front of goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
João Moutinho
Person
Sid Lowe
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

Joao Moutinho wants more from Wolves after ‘deserved’ win over Manchester United

Match-winner Joao Moutinho wants more of the same after Wolves outplayed Manchester United on their way to a first Old Trafford victory since 1980.Bruno Lage’s well-drilled side outfought and out-thought the hosts on their return from an enforced two-week due to coronavirus-related postponements.Wolves managed a remarkable 15 shots in an impressive first half that was followed by a memorable late winner off the boot of experienced midfielder Moutinho.The 35-year-old was quick to praise the team effort after sealing the 1-0 triumph and hopes Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford in 42 years can provide the platform for further success.“For me,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Red Devils#Old Trafford#Goodison#Solskj Rian
Yardbarker

11 players want to leave Manchester United

It only took one defeat for a crisis to become the story of Ralf Rangnick’s dressing room, sweeping the team off its feet like the coronavirus did just weeks ago. According to the Mirror, the problems run deeper than a 1-0 defeat against Wolves, with the club facing yet another crisis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Manchester United 0 Wolves 1 - Report

A sublime first goal of the season from Joao Moutinho handed Wolves a deserved win away at Manchester United. Cheered on by the loud away support, Wolves dominated from start to finish in the first 45 and were left ruing their missed chances. They were energetic in midfield and sharp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Steven Gerrard calls Philippe Coutinho about Aston Villa loan

What the papers sayAston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly asked Philippe Coutinho about coming to Villa Park on loan. The pair played together at Liverpool, with the Brazilian leaving the Reds in 2018 to join Barcelona. The Mirror, which cites Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope, says Gerrard has made contact regarding his former team-mate and a short-term deal to bring the playmaking 29-year-old to the West Midlands is in the works.The Standard has Everton entering the race to sign Coutinho’s fellow Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes. But the Toffees will have to compete with Arsenal and Newcastle for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United target January move for Ruben Neves as Aston Villa eye Philippe Coutinho

January transfer rumours are cranking up as Premier League clubs complete the first of their signings during the window.Brighton completed the capture of Kacper Kozlowski to boost their future propsects, while Everton added Vitaliy Mykolenko to their squad too. However, that signing may come as a precursor to the departure of Lucas Digne, who is tipped to move on this month - though they also have Nathan Patterson in from Rangers to bolster their ranks.The anticipated big spend from Newcastle United has not yet emerged, though they appear close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as they look to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

104K+
Followers
43K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy