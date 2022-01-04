ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US manufacturing activity slows to 11-month low in December

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in December to an...

www.timesdaily.com

Benzinga

Can US Cash in on Reshoring Manufacturing Opportunities?

Faced with an increasingly vulnerable global supply chain, manufacturers are building greater logistical resilience both through reshoring and nearshoring their operations, experts said. The reshoring of manufacturing operations to the U.S. from overseas and foreign direct investment (FDI) created 160,649 manufacturing jobs during 2020, according to Harry Moser, president of...
SMALL BUSINESS
Times Daily

US service industry grows more slowly in December

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

November trade deficit hits near record-high $80.2 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged to a near-record high of $80.2 billion in November as exports slowed at the same time that imports jumped sharply.
ECONOMY
securitiesfinancetimes.com

BrokerTec reports rise in US and European repo activity during December

BrokerTec reports rise in US and European repo activity during December. BrokerTec has recorded a 31 per cent YoY increase in average daily notional value for US repo activity, with ADNV rising to US$257 billion in December, according to recently posted trading results from CME Group. European repo average daily...
MARKETS
State
Washington State
CNBC

December jobs report expected to be strong, with no impact yet from omicron

Economists expect 422,000 jobs were added in December, double the pace in November, according to Dow Jones. The rapidly spreading Covid omicron variant did not impact hiring in December, but it is expected to show up as a drag in January, the report added. Across-the-board increases are expected, led by...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Services-Sector Growth May Have Slowed In December

The Institute for Supply Management’s composite services index fell to 62.0 percent in December, falling 7.1 points from 69.1 percent in the prior month. The Institute for Supply Management’s composite services index fell to 62.0 percent in December, falling 7.1 points from 69.1 percent in the prior month. The index remains above neutral and suggests the 19th consecutive month of expansion for the services sector and the broader economy (see top of first chart). However, the decline in the latest month suggests that growth may have been somewhat less robust. Compared to the manufacturing sector, the decline was more severe though the level of the index remains above the manufacturing-sector index (see top of first chart).
MARKETS
iheart.com

Job Growth Boomed in December – Inside the ADP Report

Job Growth Boomed in December – Inside the ADP Report. Bottom Line: Inflation was the biggest economic theme of 2021. We all know it, we all lived it. Thankfully the cost of stuff wasn’t the only thing inflating to end the year. According to the ADP Private Sector Jobs Report private sector jobs boomed to end the year. According to the report private employers added 807,000 new jobs in December. The highest total since May and the 2nd best month of job growth of the year. It broke down like this:
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Mexico asks USMCA dispute resolution panel on auto content

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government on Thursday requested a dispute resolution panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement because it claims the United States is improperly interpreting stricter regional content rules under the pact.
ECONOMY
Wrcbtv.com

Key December jobs report dwarfs expectations

A closely watched barometer for the job market offered a happy surprise for the new year: The ADP Employment Report was doubly as strong as expected in December. Economists had predicted 400,000 private-sector jobs were added last month, but the report came in at a whopping 807,000. It was the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. yields climb as markets grapple with rate hike, Fed balance sheet

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on most maturities rose on Thursday, as investors prepared for an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike and the possibility that the Federal Reserve may cut its bond holdings sooner than many initially thought. U.S. yields stabilized a bit in the afternoon session,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

December sees significant job growth, but millions of Americans are calling it quits

(The Center Square) – The U.S. showed strong job gains in December, but a record number of Americans continue to leave the work force voluntarily. ADP released December’s private sector payroll report Wednesday showing that private sector employment rose by 807,000 jobs from November to December, well above experts’ predictions.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Economy cools off, ISM finds, as firms cope with shortages and omicron

The numbers: CVS, Citibank, Wal-Mart and other service-oriented companies that dominate the economy grew slower in December, a survey showed, just as omicron began to add fresh stress on a U.S. recovery still suffering from broad labor and supply shortages. The Institute for Supply Management’s services index dropped to 62%...
BUSINESS
AFP

US private hiring surged to 807,000 in December: ADP

Hiring in the United States surged in December, with private companies adding 807,000 workers, particularly in the service sector, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday. It was a big upswing from the 505,000 gain in November and nearly double the increase economists had been expecting, but the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 could hit job growth in the months ahead. The data may offer a preview of the government employment report due out Friday, though the report can be far out of line with the official figures. ADP said service firms, including restaurants and hotels that were the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, added 669,000 workers last month, while goods-producing companies hired 138,000.
ECONOMY

