Sanford, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who officials said was abducted from Sanford. Riley Harper Bockes was last seen on 3927 Lee Avenue in a four-door, burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon with the North Carolina license plate number TJC-1491. She's described as a white female, 2 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, the Amber Alert says.

SANFORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO