John Hightower: Returns from COVID list

The story around NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown keeps getting murkier when it comes to what is going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player after leaving the football game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium—in unforgettable fashion—against the New York Jets. Reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay...
Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
FRISCO - The cheap punchline here regarding the idea that troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown should be signed by the Dallas Cowboys isn't going to be an insensitive poke at Brown, who has mental and emotional issues that last Sunday caused his strip-down meltdown in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday but concerns about the guarantees in his contract apparently came up before his ordeal during the team’s game against the New York Jets. Brown signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract, which included a more than $916,000 in base salary, a...
Lamar Jackson continues to battle through a significant ankle injury. After missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 14, the. quarterback has now missed two straight practices in Week 18. With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens have lost five straight contests. As a result,...
It’s been quite the journey for Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Speculations of a trade have been ongoing since the reports of Wilson’s unhappiness in Seattle came to light. Not long ago, ESPN claimed that Wilson and coach Pete Carroll were heading towards a divorce. Even so, these rumors continue to be denied by the franchise and the players.
Dan Quinn is a candidate to become a head coach during this offseason. If he departs Dallas, these three Dallas Cowboys free agents will likely join him at his new destination. Every offseason, a team like the Dallas Cowboys will have one of their coaches plucked for a higher position...
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
The Baltimore Ravens are still holding out hope that a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday will result in an unlikely playoff berth. But if we’re being realistic, Sunday’s game could very well be the end of an era in Baltimore. Or at least a changing of the guards of sorts.
Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
Things always change in the NFL. Whether you’re the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns, rosters churn heavily each and every year. That again looks to be true next season for the Cowboys. Regardless of how far the Cowboys advance in the postseason, players are gonna go. That’s just the nature of the beast.
Lamar Jackson has been doing his best to get back for the Baltimore Ravens pivotal Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. But for the second day in a row, the team had unfortunate news to share about its starting quarterback. According to the Ravens injury report, Jackson did...
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking towards a huge name in the NCAA and NFL to fill their vacant head coaching position. Despite being the first team to fire their head coach this season, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to just now be getting serious about searching for their next head coach.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
