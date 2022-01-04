ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

2022 Razer Blade gaming laptop refresh scores bigger keys, laser-cut speakers

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago

The bigger keys are here at last! Razer appeared this week at CES 2022 to deliver new versions of their Razer Blade laptop series, bringing new larger keyboard keys, more powerful processors, and the newest in new graphics power. The Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17 all have a newly fitted hinge and a number of new ways to remain cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkBCA_0dcS4N5000

Razer

The 2022 model Razer Blade gaming laptop series has what Razer described as “additional ventilation with well-designed rubber feet” that add “convenient cooling airways.” We wouldn’t expect the newest round of Razer Blade laptops to get hot with everyday average use, but the addition of any and all methods for cooling a laptop, especially a gaming laptop, are appreciated.

The Razer Blade series shown here in early 2022 has a “refined hinge design” that sports a thinner profile than in previous releases. They’re ever-so-slightly more sleek, and fashionable, if you wish to see the situation as such.

In the past, the Razer Blade series has gotten some negative feedback about keyboard key size. If you rarely use a laptop, you might not notice – especially if you rarely use a notebook for gaming. If you’re a big-time laptop gaming sort of person, you’ll very likely notice even the slightest difference in keyboard key size switching from your favorite old-school notebook to something new. Taking feedback on the small keys into account, the newest line of Razer Blade notebooks has larger keys than in any earlier model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIbrv_0dcS4N5000

Razer

Razer Blade 14 (shown above) as revealed in early 2022 works with more RAM than in previous models, coming in with 16GB DDR5 memory and the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor power. This machine now has a MUX Switch, allowing the user to manually enable or disable integrated graphics. No changes have been made to the display of this laptop VS its most recent iteration.

The Razer Blade 15 (shown below) will be released in multiple configurations very similar to previous models. They’ll be offering IPS LCD tech across the board, with a QHD resolution 240Hz refresh iteration, a Full HD version with 360Hz refresh, and a new Ultra High Definition version with 144Hz refresh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTDRa_0dcS4N5000

Razer

The biggest beast of the bunch is the Razer Blade 17 (for early 2022). This machine has a larger battery than its predecessor (by a margin about which we’re curious about, since it appears to be less than 25% larger) – and it has a new charger. This “newly designed” GaN-powered 280W charger should prove to manage the ever-increasing power this new generation of laptops will bring.

The new Razer Blade 17 (shown below) also has 8 speakers, where its predecessor was released with 4. More speakers in this machine might make the gamer feel like their Razer headphones aren’t quite as necessary as before – but we’re sure Razer won’t be cutting back on new model cans later this year anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2jN7_0dcS4N5000

Razer

The latest model Razer Blade laptops will be available either this month or starting in February. The Razer Blade 14 is the only one of the bunch that you’ll need to wait for until February 10, 2022 if you’re looking for the machine at a physical Razer Store or the Razer website. The Razer Blade 15 and 17 will be available from Razer’s website and at physical Razer Store locations on January 25, 2022.

UPDATE: The February 10, 2021 and January 25, 2021 dates are specifically for “pre-order” availability, instead of general availability. All models will be released for purchase from “select retailers” starting in Q1, 2022.

The Razer Blade 14 for 2022 has a price starting at around $2000 USD. The starting price for the 2022 Razer Blade 15 will be around $2500 USD. The 2022 Razer Blade 17 will have a price of around $2700 and up.

2022 Razer Blade gaming laptop refresh scores bigger keys, laser-cut speakers is written by Chris Burns and originally posted on SlashGear .

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch limited to 1337 units

It would appear that the limited edition mania central to the popularity of the brand BAPE has rubbed off on Razer. Not that Razer hadn’t created a limited edition product before they released products with A Bathing Ape in late 2020, but since then, Razer’s co-branding adventures have felt all the more natural in a “limited edition release event” sort of way. The latest example is the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, a device that’ll be released in a very limited edition of 1337.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Alienware’s Concept Nyx aims to heal cloud gaming’s pain points

Over the last few years, game streaming services have been catching up steam for their ability to allow users to play demanding PC games from anywhere depending on their comfort. However, because of being cloud-based, game streaming has its own bottleneck issues which become even more nagging due to limited bandwidth and crowded servers. Dell’s gaming brand Alienware aims to relieve this pressure with Concept Nyx, a local server that allows multiple gamers under a rooftop to stream games off it with minimal lag. The concept is being showcased at CES 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Intel reveals 12th-gen laptop CPUs alongside new desktop chips and Evo specs

As expected, today at CES Intel revealed its 12th-generation mobile CPUs for laptops. Today’s announcement follows a year after the reveal of the company’s 12th-gen desktop CPUs, which happened at CES 2021. The lineup of desktop CPUs is getting some new additions today as well, but the primary focus is on the Core i9-12900HK, the flagship CPU for Intel’s new laptop lineup.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Laser#Gaming#Razer Blade#Ces 2022#A Mux Switch
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Deploy into Halo Infinite with these Razer gaming accessories

Halo Infinite, the latest chapter in one of the great shooter sagas, has landed on PC (you can play the whole thing on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass, no less!) It's a big moment for the PC—the rightful home of first-person shooters—as it's the first time a Halo game has ever launched simultaneously on PC and Xbox. It's no surprise to us PC faithful that the first Halo game designed for mouse and keyboard controls features what PC Gamer calls "the best shooting in the series to date."
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Razer gaming holiday deals up to 50% off at Amazon

If you haven’t already bought that gamer in your life (or yourself) that perfect Christmas stocking stuffer, it’s not too late. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but Amazon is still running plenty of deals on Razer gaming accessories that will have gamers and your pocketbook jumping for joy.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
pocketnow.com

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop, Chromebooks and more are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have currently spotted the 2021 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop getting some love. This powerful gaming laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and it can be yours for $2,400 after seeing a $200 discount. You also get a large 15.3-inch Full HD display capable of delivering up to 360Hz refresh rates for your intense gaming sessions. Your experience will be better when you listen to the Blade 15’s speakers that feature THX Spatial Audio, and you also get up to 7 hours of battery life.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Razer’s modular gaming desk concept belongs in Minority Report

Once you’ve plonked your gaming monitors down and arranged your keyboard and mouse, gaming desks aren’t usually something that’s on the upgrade radar. Razer believes your table could offer much more, however, and its Project Sophia concept envisions a fully modular desk with something for everyone. The...
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

The best laptop brands for gaming

Gaming laptops are smaller and more powerful than ever, allowing companies to cram more goodies into shrinking spaces. You won’t be hard-pressed to find gaming laptops on the market that have current-gen GPUs inside of them nowadays—they’ve become that powerful. Performance, portability, price, and overall gaming satisfaction...
COMPUTERS
T3.com

Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: is this the most immersive gaming headset yet?

Razer - Kraken V3 HyperSense... Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense... Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense -... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. This Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review is aimed at those who want to feel like they’re literally inside the game. This is one of the best gaming headsets for PC that Razer has ever put out.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Budget Gaming Laptops

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14" full high-definition 1920 x 1080 LCD display. Acer Aspire 5 15.6" full HD IPS Display with a dual-core AMD Vega 3 3200U processor and the integrated. processor and. integrated integrated. Vega 3 GPU. Lenovo's laptop is solidly built and features an excellent battery life that delivers extended playing time. Acer has consistently wowed the gaming crowd with its sleek design, but don't be deceived; the Acer Aspira 5 packs some heat too.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

CES 2022: The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset has 300-hour battery life

Over the years, HyperX has emerged as one of the best gaming accessories companies out there, offering awesome-sounding headsets and great gaming keyboards and mice. Earlier this year, Kingston Technology sold its HyperX brand to HP — but clearly, HyperX is still developing some of the best gaming accessories, as proven by the fact that it has taken the wraps off of a slew of six new accessories. The coolest accessory? Well, it could be the new HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset, which has been given a massive 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. Or, perhaps it’s...
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop puts a second 8″ display next to the keyboard

We’ve seen secondary screens in all sorts of unexpected places over the years, but Lenovo’s latest laptop might be the most practical approach we’ve seen yet! The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 not only has a 17.3″ ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio display, but uses that extra width to slide an 8″ secondary display to the right of the keyboard, opening up all sorts of productivity features.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy