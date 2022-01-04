ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski enters protocol

 2 days ago

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed defenseman Zach Werenski in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.

The team also added goaltenders Jean-Francois Berube and Cam Johnson to the taxi squad prior to Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.

Werenski, 24, leads Columbus blueliners with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games this season. He leads the team in time on ice, averaging 26:34 per game.

Werenski has 209 points (71 goals, 138 assists) in 365 games since the Blue Jackets drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2015.

Berube, 30, posted a 9-10-4 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 34 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders from 2015-18.

Johnson, 27, signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on July 16, 2021. He has never appeared in an NHL contest.

–Field Level Media

The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Trade for Alex Nylander Is the Right Type of Gamble

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a rare trade on Wednesday as the two teams swapped forwards. Sam Lafferty heads to the windy city, while the Penguins acquire Alex Nylander in the one-for-one deal. While it’s not the blockbuster move fan bases crave, this subtle trade is a great gamble for the Penguins and one that could very easily pay off.
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens VP Gorton’s Top Moves as Bruins GM

Officially speaking, Jeff Gorton never got to be the full-time general manager of the Boston Bruins. In hindsight, the current Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations probably deserved the title, especially looking back at his best moves in the role on an interim basis. Gorton took over for...
NHL
