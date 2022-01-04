ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Fullerton shop sells winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUSYV_0dcS4DFk00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—While no one hit the $540 million jackpot in the January 3 Powerball drawing, Maryland is home to one $50,000 winner and a total of 27,253 winning tickets ranging from $4 to $50,000.

Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the lucky player who bought a $50,000 third-tier winning ticket at Nikki’s Discount Liquors, located at 7542 Belair Road (21236). The winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33 and 48; the Powerball was 22.

Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. With the jackpot rolling, there have been many big winners in Maryland in recent weeks. Since the beginning of December, there have been 17 Powerball tickets sold in Baltimore worth at least $50,000 each, including a pair of $2 million prizes, one prize of $1 million, one prize of $100,000 and 13 $50,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $575 million for the Wednesday, January 5 drawing, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The estimated cash option for the January 5 drawing is $409.3 million.

Powerball drawings are televised at 11:22 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.

The post Fullerton shop sells winning $50,000 Powerball ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS: Drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—Although players in California and Wisconsin will split the massive $632.6 million Powerball jackpot, three Maryland players were also big winners in the January 5 drawing with tickets worth $1,000,004 and $50,000. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46 with a Power Ball of 17. In all, Maryland Lottery retailers sold 60,869 winning tickets for the … Continue reading "POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS: Drawing creates Maryland millionaire" The post POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS: Drawing creates Maryland millionaire appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

First Powerball drawing of 2022 produces $2 million winner in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, MD—The new year kicked off with a few very happy Maryland Powerball players, including a winner who purchased a ticket in Baltimore City worth $2,000,008. There was no jackpot winner in the New Year’s Day drawing, and the Powerball jackpot for the January 3 drawing has rolled to an estimated $540 million annuity option ($384.3 million estimated cash option). … Continue reading "First Powerball drawing of 2022 produces $2 million winner in Baltimore City" The post First Powerball drawing of 2022 produces $2 million winner in Baltimore City appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Wockenfuss Candies to close White Marsh Mall location this week

WHITE MARSH, MD—A popular candy store will be closing its White Marsh this week. Wockenfuss Candies has announced that it will be closing its store located in White Marsh Mall on Tuesday. “It is with a sad heart, but a grateful heart, to announce that after almost 40 years, our White Marsh Mall location is closing tomorrow, December 28, 2021,” … Continue reading "Wockenfuss Candies to close White Marsh Mall location this week" The post Wockenfuss Candies to close White Marsh Mall location this week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
4K+
Followers
982
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy