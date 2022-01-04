Fullerton shop sells winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

NOTTINGHAM, MD—While no one hit the $540 million jackpot in the January 3 Powerball drawing, Maryland is home to one $50,000 winner and a total of 27,253 winning tickets ranging from $4 to $50,000.

Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the lucky player who bought a $50,000 third-tier winning ticket at Nikki’s Discount Liquors, located at 7542 Belair Road (21236). The winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33 and 48; the Powerball was 22.

Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. With the jackpot rolling, there have been many big winners in Maryland in recent weeks. Since the beginning of December, there have been 17 Powerball tickets sold in Baltimore worth at least $50,000 each, including a pair of $2 million prizes, one prize of $1 million, one prize of $100,000 and 13 $50,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $575 million for the Wednesday, January 5 drawing, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The estimated cash option for the January 5 drawing is $409.3 million.

Powerball drawings are televised at 11:22 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.

