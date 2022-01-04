ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Paraguay soldier run through and killed by deer antler at presidential palace

By Daniela Desantis
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

ASUNCION, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A Paraguayan military officer died after being attacked by a deer that ran an antler through his chest while he was serving in a security detail at the presidential residence in the capital Asuncion, officials said on Tuesday.

Infantry assistant sergeant Victor Isasi Flecha, 42, died on Monday night as a result of "piercing injuries" caused by the animal, said a statement from the military forces of the South American country.

The deer was an axis deer from India, which had been donated to the presidential residence, the Director of Wildlife at the Ministry of the Environment, Frederick Bauer, told media.

Infantry spokesman Victor Urdapilleta told Reuters that closed circuit cameras captured the moment when the soldier approached the deer and he was attacked.

He was declared dead in a military hospital. Urdapilleta said there was no history of a similar attack by animals routinely kept in the presidential residence, which have included ostriches and ponies in previous administrations.

The animals are kept in a restricted area and not in routine contact with visitors to the residence, which is located in a residential area of the capital city.

Reporting by Daniela Desantis, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Nick Macfie and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Migrants in caravan protest to demand better treatment in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Migrants traveling by caravan through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States held a rally in Mexico City on Thursday, demanding that the Mexican government do more to help them. Led by protesters carrying a banner reading, “To migrate is not a crime, the...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Four Soldiers Killed in Mali Attack

Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday. Mali's Armed Forces said the attack occurred late Tuesday in a region of the country where jihadists have attacked soldiers in the past. An...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antler#Deer#Presidential Palace#Animals#Asuncion#Paraguayan#Infantry#South American
Reuters

Mexico disbands makeshift camp with thousands of migrants

TAPACHULA, Mexico Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexican officials dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in the country's south near the Guatemalan border on Thursday, government officials and Reuters witnesses said. Many of the migrants, some families with children, had been waiting in Tapachula camp for months, which some described asa "prison"...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Three protesters shot dead in Sudan anti-military rallies

KHARTOUM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Security forces shot dead three protesters and fired tear gas in Sudan on Thursday as crowds thronged the capital Khartoum and other cities in more anti-military rallies, medics and Reuters witnesses said. At least 60 people have died and many more have been wounded in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. invades Panama

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1803, the United States formally took over territory acquired from France in the Louisiana Purchase. In 1812, Sacagawea, the Indian woman who helped guide the Lewis and Clark Expedition, died. In 1860, South Carolina becomes the first state to secede...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy