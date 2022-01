For those who have been waiting patiently for a potential Goldeneye 007 port, we have some exciting news. Xbox achievement website TrueAchievements has posted a list of new achievements for the late 90’s classic, which also includes titles that are accompanied with black and white images of the game to boot. This was later tweeted out by well known video game aficionado Wario64, who also mentioned in their thread that another source claims that this potential port is listed on the site for the Xbox One. This would in turn make it backwards compatible and playable on the Xbox Series X/Series S.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO